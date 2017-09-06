Price Action Helper

The PriceAction_Helper indicator automatically recognizes Japanese candlestick patterns on charts.

The indicator marks the location of a candle pattern and indicates the most likely price direction based on that pattern.


Who can use the indicator

If you are a novice in trading Japanese candlesticks, PriceAction_Helper will help you detect patterns, demonstrate how they work and enable you to memorize candle pattern types and names.

If you are an experienced trader familiar with Price Action, the indicator simplifies the search for candle patterns and allows deeper analysis of the market situation. Besides, PriceAction_Helper can perfectly complement your trading strategy or become a basis of the new one.


Currently available candle patterns

  1. Main reversal patterns:
    • Hammer
    • Hanging man
    • Inverted hammer
    • Shooting star
    • Bull Engulfing
    • Bear Engulfing
    • Dark-cloud cover
    • Piercing pattern
    • Morning star
    • Evening star
  2. Auxiliary reversal patterns:
    • Harami
    • Harami Cross
    • Tweezers Tops
    • Tweezers Bottoms
    • Belt-hold lines
    • Upside-gap two crows
    • Three Black Crows
    • Counterattack
New candle patterns are currently under testing and development.


Parameters

  • menuItem1 - line for easy navigation. The default value is recommended.
    • enableBasicReversalPatterns - enable (true)/disable (false) main reversal patterns.
    • enableSecondaryReversalPatterns - enable (true)/disable (false) auxiliary reversal patterns.
  • menuItem2 - line for easy navigation.
    • turnUpColor_BasicPatterns - set a color of the main upward reversal patterns.
    • turnDownColor_BasicPatterns - set a color of the main downward reversal patterns.
    • turnUpColor_SecondaryPatterns - set a color of the auxiliary upward reversal patterns.
    • turnDownColor_SecondaryPatterns - set a color of the auxiliary downward reversal patterns.
  • menuItem3 - line for easy navigation.
  • menuSubItem1 - line for easy navigation. Enable (true)/disable (false) display of candle patterns:
    • showHammer
    • showHangingMan
    • showInvertedHammer
    • showShootingStar
    • showBoolEngulfing
    • showBearEngulfing
    • showPiercingPattern
    • showDarkCloudCover
    • showMorningStar
    • showEveningStar
  • menuSubItem2 - line for easy navigation.
    • showHarami
    • showTweezers
    • showBeltHoldLines
    • showUpsideGapTwoCrows
    • showThreeBlackCrows
    • showCounterattack


Developer's note

The indicator is under active development. New features are added almost daily. Updates, including additional features, are to be released at least once every two weeks.

The indicator operation issues are to be resolved within a few days (depending on their complexity).

If you face any difficulties, please contact me at: dvoeglazov.andrey24@gmail.com (set "Bug. PA_Helper" in the email subject, describe your issue and attach a screenshot).

Also, you can ask any question regarding the indicator (specify "Question. PA_Helper" in the email subjects).

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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