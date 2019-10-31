Cycle Low Indicator

Doing things and doing trading are time-sensitive, geographical and people-friendly. Usually, most of the time we only care about which price to open a position, which price to stop losses, and which price to stop earnings, which is called geographical advantage. Little attention is paid to when to open  a position, stop losses and stop earnings, which is called Tianshi.



This indicator can help you find out when to do trading, when to turn off the computer to accompany your family, travel, and play.



Whether you are a chart trader, a trend trader, an intraday short-term trader, or a scalp trader, I believe this indicator will be of great help to you.



For example, when drawing a trend line to connect the lows in the corresponding time frame, this time you will find the trend line more interesting.



I won't go into any more details here. You can find other interesting uses of this indicator according to your trading strategy.



Indicators do not have external parameters, and the results will not be inconsistent according to the number of backtracking columns. All the conditions used are entirely from the market, that is, the market will always follow the steps of the market.
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Wave Trend Indicator
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The high and low band points made strictly according to Dow's theory can be used to distinguish the position of support and resistance, to identify the starting point of trend, and to stop and stop loss. Whether you are a trend trader, an day short-term trader, or a scalp trader, I believe this indicator will be of great help to you. For example, when the price goes down through the green line, the current short trend starts, and when the price goes up through the red line, the bull trend
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