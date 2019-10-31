Cycle Low Indicator

Doing things and doing trading are time-sensitive, geographical and people-friendly. Usually, most of the time we only care about which price to open a position, which price to stop losses, and which price to stop earnings, which is called geographical advantage. Little attention is paid to when to open a position, stop losses and stop earnings, which is called Tianshi.













This indicator can help you find out when to do trading, when to turn off the computer to accompany your family, travel, and play.













Whether you are a chart trader, a trend trader, an intraday short-term trader, or a scalp trader, I believe this indicator will be of great help to you.













For example, when drawing a trend line to connect the lows in the corresponding time frame, this time you will find the trend line more interesting.













I won't go into any more details here. You can find other interesting uses of this indicator according to your trading strategy.













Indicators do not have external parameters, and the results will not be inconsistent according to the number of backtracking columns. All the conditions used are entirely from the market, that is, the market will always follow the steps of the market.