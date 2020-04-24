PM Redefine

PM Redefine :Is Simply, Simple, Straight and Direct in opening orders and closing of orders;
PM Redefine :Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}.
PM Redefine :Can be run in all type of TimeFrame,{M1,M5,M15,M30 , H60, H240, D, W, M}.
PM Redefine :can be used for scalping and day trading.

Input Parameters

  • typeFrom_0_to_9: type in between 0 and 9;
  • upper_levelAlert: if line cross this predefine level up, Arrow Buy show if : showArrow=true:
  • lower_levelAlert: if line cross this predefine level down, Arrow Sell show if : showArrow=true:
  • nextSignal_Opposite: Set False to show arrow whenever line Crosses any of the : _levelAlert:
  • Push_Alert: Set : True: to Allow Push Notification to your MQL5 Mobile App
  • Email_Alert: Set : True: to Allow indicator to send Email to your predefine email on MQL5 Terminal Option
  • Popup_Alert: Set : True: to Allow Pop Alert on your MQL5 Terminal.
  • arrowDistance: use this to set the arrow distance from the candle.
  • arrowSize: use this to set the arrow Size.
  • showArrow: Set : True: to Allow indicator to plot Signal Arrow on your chart.


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
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Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Indicators
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Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Giver is a Simple To Use indicator. Good for Scalping and Trend Following. if you need help on how to use this indicator, am here for you. Trend Giver: is for every class of traders, and can be used for Forex Trading, Binary Option, and Cryptocurrencies. Be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. It does not repaint and comes with all type of Alert. Trend Giver : Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}. Trend Giver : Can be run i
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