PM Redefine
- Indicators
-
Samuel AkinbowaleTo chat with me on Telegram
My id: @YesMrSamuel
https://t.me/YesMrSamuel
~~~~Hire me to code your Indicator and Ea~~
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 June 2020
- Activations: 5
PM Redefine :Is Simply, Simple, Straight and Direct in opening orders and closing of orders;
PM Redefine :Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}.
PM Redefine :Can be run in all type of TimeFrame,{M1,M5,M15,M30 , H60, H240, D, W, M}.
PM Redefine :can be used for scalping and day trading.
Input Parameters
- typeFrom_0_to_9: type in between 0 and 9;
- upper_levelAlert: if line cross this predefine level up, Arrow Buy show if : showArrow=true:
- lower_levelAlert: if line cross this predefine level down, Arrow Sell show if : showArrow=true:
- nextSignal_Opposite: Set False to show arrow whenever line Crosses any of the : _levelAlert:
- Push_Alert: Set : True: to Allow Push Notification to your MQL5 Mobile App
- Email_Alert: Set : True: to Allow indicator to send Email to your predefine email on MQL5 Terminal Option
- Popup_Alert: Set : True: to Allow Pop Alert on your MQL5 Terminal.
- arrowDistance: use this to set the arrow distance from the candle.
- arrowSize: use this to set the arrow Size.
- showArrow: Set : True: to Allow indicator to plot Signal Arrow on your chart.