Trend Giver
Indicators
Samuel Akinbowale
Version: 2.4
Updated: 16 April 2020
Trend Giver is a Simple To Use indicator.
Good for Scalping and Trend Following.
if you need help on how to use
this indicator,
am here for you.
Trend Giver: is for every class of traders, and can be used for Forex Trading, Binary Option, and Cryptocurrencies. Be it
Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies.
It does not repaint and comes with all type of Alert.
Trend Giver :Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}.
Trend Giver :Can be run in all type of TimeFrame,{M1,M5,M15,M30 , H60, H240, D, W, M}.
I will give you this
for free if you Buy this Trend Giver
FREE::---- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47703
Great indicator that is really helping with my trading consistency. Had several questions about use after renting and this developer is VERY patient and helpful with answering all questions I have had.
This is my BEST experience with any developer on MQL5 and WILL be looking for any future indicators he comes out with.
Thanks much Sam!