Zigzag x22

The

plots points on the chart whenever prices reverse by a percentage greater than a pre-chosen variable. Straight lines are then drawn, connecting these points. The

is used to help identify price trends. It eliminates random price fluctuations and attempts to show trend changes.

L'indicateur

Zig Zag

peut être utilisé pour filtrer les mouvements de prix ... 1 Minute

Indicators

Used: RSI (30 / 70) Fibonacci (1 - 0.784)