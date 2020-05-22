Zigzag x22
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Zig Zag indicator plots points on the chart whenever prices reverse by a percentage greater than a pre-chosen variable. Straight lines are then drawn, connecting these points. The indicator is used to help identify price trends. It eliminates random price fluctuations and attempts to show trend changes. L'indicateur Zig Zag peut être utilisé pour filtrer les mouvements de prix ... 1 Minute Indicators Used: RSI (30 / 70) Fibonacci (1 - 0.784)