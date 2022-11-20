Kali IndicOptimizer Mt5

  • Experts
  • ALAIN MICHEL AUGE
    ALAIN MICHEL AUGE

    ALAIN MICHEL AUGE

    4.5 (2)
    I am French so excuse my bad English. From Paris, I started coding my first indicators and expert seven years ago now. I have some notions in c, c ++, python, I also have knowledge of linux especially in security test (kali linux at the beginning and now parrot security), wifi, radio, password etx
    4 products 35 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 20 November 2022
The version of Kali IndicOptimizer for Metatrader 5. This tool is not only an Expert Advisor, it is used to optimize your indicators, to design your own Expert Advisor, to analyze the buffers of your indicators without having access to the source code. I searched for quite some time how I could optimize my indicators without having to program or modify an expert each time. With this tool, anyone can get started in strategy design or even have their own personalized Expert Advisor. It can optimize your indicators or your strategy with the days to trade, the hours, with different parameters for your indicators, in short, an interesting tool for my taste.

It is obviously quite heavy due to the complexity of the coding but it runs correctly for me. It can contain up to 3 custom indicators with a maximum of 15 parameters for each of them for this Mt5 version. But for the moment only 1 is activated. Unfortunately, I cannot provide the Expert entirely here but you will already have a good overview of the product.

It takes up to 8 buffers per indicator. Some options deserve some explanation to fully understand the operation of this "Expert" or "Expert Creator" or "Indicator Optimizer", whatever the name or the utility you will have. The most complex for me are the options:

If no parameter is enabled then the indicator will be loaded with default values.

(Choose the candle start). This option is simply used to choose from which candlestick you wish to work, 0 works on the current candlestick, 1 work on the preceding candlestick and 2 on the candlestick preceding the 1. This may seem simple for people who know well but for again, this can be difficult to understand.

I'm not going to review all the parameters it would be too long, but one last important thing to know and understand is: The trading conditions. I take an example (Buf A1 > than value...) If the buffer A1 (the buffer chosen in A and the candlestick that you chose with the parameter "Choose the candle start" mentioned above that we set to 0 by example. Then A1 will be equal to the buffer A candlestick 0 (so the current one) must be greater than the value you decided on below. Another more complex example (Indic1 A1>indic2 A1 and indic1 A2<indic2 A2) If the buffer A1 of indicator 1 is higher than buffer A1 of indicator 2 and buffer A2 (candlestick +1 of the chosen starting candlestick) of indicator 1 is lower than buffer A2 of indicator 2 then the chosen condition below (buy or sell) is validated. I will put a link to one or more tutorial videos to be clearer on how this customization and optimization tool works.

I tested this expert but am not immune to a bug, if you detect any malfunctions whatsoever, please let me know and I will correct them quickly.

Ditto for new trade conditions, send me your request and I will see what I can do.

I hope that this tool will be useful to you and wish you good future success.

I'd like you to try the full version for free but I can't put any time or other restrictions on the market. For more information visit kaliloup.fr
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