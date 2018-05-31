NN8D Volume
- Indicators
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Aleksandr NikolskiiAleksandr Nikolskii (the author of the TVproFX channel) - graduated from the Institute of Trading and Investments "FENIX" and is a certified trader-analyst in financial markets since 2017. Experience of trading in the Forex market since 2011
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 July 2018
- Activations: 5
NN8D Volume is one of the indicators included to NN8D trading system (Nikolsky's Nesting Doll).
NN8D Volume displays a trend direction sorting out the market noise and keeping trades even during main trend corrections.
Buy checklist:
- Bulls on the current bar and preferably on the previous one.
- NN8D Volume line should go up moving away from Bulls points, showing a bullish trend and increase in volatility.
- Current bar - Buy (an open price is below a close one).
Sell checklist:
- Bears on the current bar and preferably on the previous one.
- NN8D Volume line should go down moving away from Bears, showing a bearish trend and increase in volatility.
- Current bar - Sell (an open price exceeds a close one).
When opening an order, it is advised to combine signals on the checklist from the current and older timeframes. It is recommended to combine signals from M5-H1 timeframes.
Close checklist:
A checklist signal from the current or lower timeframe is received.
It is recommended to close an order by a lower timeframe if the market is highly volatile and a candle on the current timeframe moves against an open order, while there is no an opposite signal on the current timeframe.
Good, but I do not see and added advantage of using this indicator when compared to other oscillators.