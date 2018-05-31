NN8D Volume is one of the indicators included to NN8D trading system (Nikolsky's Nesting Doll).

NN8D Volume displays a trend direction sorting out the market noise and keeping trades even during main trend corrections.

Buy checklist:

Bulls on the current bar and preferably on the previous one. NN8D Volume line should go up moving away from Bulls points, showing a bullish trend and increase in volatility. Current bar - Buy (an open price is below a close one).

Sell checklist:

Bears on the current bar and preferably on the previous one. NN8D Volume line should go down moving away from Bears, showing a bearish trend and increase in volatility. Current bar - Sell (an open price exceeds a close one).

When opening an order, it is advised to combine signals on the checklist from the current and older timeframes. It is recommended to combine signals from M5-H1 timeframes.

Close checklist:

A checklist signal from the current or lower timeframe is received.

It is recommended to close an order by a lower timeframe if the market is highly volatile and a candle on the current timeframe moves against an open order, while there is no an opposite signal on the current timeframe.