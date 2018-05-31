NN8D Volume

4

NN8D Volume is one of the indicators included to NN8D trading system (Nikolsky's Nesting Doll).

NN8D Volume displays a trend direction sorting out the market noise and keeping trades even during main trend corrections.

Buy checklist:

  1. Bulls on the current bar and preferably on the previous one.
  2. NN8D Volume line should go up moving away from Bulls points, showing a bullish trend and increase in volatility.
  3. Current bar - Buy (an open price is below a close one).

Sell checklist:

  1. Bears on the current bar and preferably on the previous one.
  2. NN8D Volume line should go down moving away from Bears, showing a bearish trend and increase in volatility.
  3. Current bar - Sell (an open price exceeds a close one).

When opening an order, it is advised to combine signals on the checklist from the current and older timeframes. It is recommended to combine signals from M5-H1 timeframes.

Close checklist:

A checklist signal from the current or lower timeframe is received.
It is recommended to close an order by a lower timeframe if the market is highly volatile and a candle on the current timeframe moves against an open order, while there is no an opposite signal on the current timeframe.

Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.06.17 20:33 
 

Good, but I do not see and added advantage of using this indicator when compared to other oscillators.

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The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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NN8D Points
Aleksandr Nikolskii
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NN8D Points is one of the indicators included into NN8D ( N ikolsky's N esting D oll) trading system. NN8D Points is an indicator containing multiple tools for analyzing Forex market: candle analysis and area system. Rather than simply averaging by Open, Close, High and Low prices, NN8D Points performs a complex analysis of the current and previous bars by various parameters: bar color; bar body size; bar wicks; bar core (average value between Open and Close, as well as between Lows and Highs);
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.06.17 20:33 
 

Good, but I do not see and added advantage of using this indicator when compared to other oscillators.

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