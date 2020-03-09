Head and Shoulders Oil King

Asset Expert Advisor: BRENT and WTI





When performing the Back Test, you will notice that in its default configuration the software is amazing.

I will be offering only 6 copies for sale, because I believe I found my gold (or oil) mine, so as a way of thanks I will make reduced prices to the lucky ones.

Conducts decision-making based on Candlesticks reading, with emphasis on the Shoulder-Head-Shoulder pattern, as well as other trend and volume indicators; Can be used on any time chart; however H1 is recommended. (Profits may change up or down by changing the TimeFrame); Initial $ 10,000 bankroll is recommended (to the detriment of AutoLots as bankrolls increase with profits; however such functionality can be removed); High performance robot - Only buy it if you are used to the market; Batches self-adjust as profits increase;



