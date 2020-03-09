Head and Shoulders Oil King
- RAFAEL ADRIANO MONTEIRO
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
Asset Expert Advisor: BRENT and WTI
When performing the Back Test, you will notice that in its default configuration the software is amazing.
I will be offering only 6 copies for sale, because I believe I found my gold (or oil) mine, so as a way of thanks I will make reduced prices to the lucky ones.
- Conducts decision-making based on Candlesticks reading, with emphasis on the Shoulder-Head-Shoulder pattern, as well as other trend and volume indicators;
- Can be used on any time chart; however H1 is recommended. (Profits may change up or down by changing the TimeFrame);
- Initial $ 10,000 bankroll is recommended (to the detriment of AutoLots as bankrolls increase with profits; however such functionality can be removed);
- High performance robot - Only buy it if you are used to the market;
- Batches self-adjust as profits increase;
- I will be making this software available for a limited time, maybe 1 or 2 months. After that, I will keep it under my tutelage for my personal benefit