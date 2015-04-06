Project Genesis

  • Experts
  • Sergey Yarmish
    Sergey Yarmish

    Sergey Yarmish

    Занимаюсь торговлей финансовыми инструментами с 2008 года.
    Последние 6 лет торгую на FOREX:
    - алгоритмическая торговля (cобственные разработки на mql4);
    - иногда ручной режим (опираюсь на свою аналитику, торгую по техническому анализу не забывая о важных новостях).
    1 topic 6 comments
  • Version: 15.5
  • Activations: 5

The Project Genesis Expert Advisor opens positions when the American session closes and the Asian session opens, and the price rolls back from the price channel boundaries. The buy orders are opened when the price is below the lower boundary of the Bollindger Bands channel, sell orders are opened when the price is below the lower boundary.

The positions are closed based on multiple algorithms (when the price approaches the opposite boundary of the Bollinger Bands channel, when the maximum position holding time expires, etc.). Thus, waiting out of drawdowns is eliminated. Average position holding time is 5-8 hours.


Requirements for the broker

  • It is recommended not to use brokers that widen the spread by more than 40-50 pips (5 digits quotes) at night.
  • To ensure better results please use ECN accounts.


Recommendations on usage

  • Recommended timeframe: М15;
  • Currency pairs: AUDCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD (individual settings are required for each pair).


Description of the input parameters

Given the large number of the system's parameters, only the main parameters are listed below:

  • Switch Trading System - enable/disable the EA.
  • Lot size - trade with a fixed lot (if Auto lot = false).
  • Auto lot - enable/disable the automatic calculation of the lot size in proportion to the balance (based on Lot size per $1000 of the deposit).
  • Lot multiple after consecutive losses - lot multiplier after a series of losing orders.
  • Lot divider - decrease the lot for orders opened on Friday (required for minimizing the risks, in case the open positions are transferred from Friday to Monday).
  • Stop loss - target stop loss.
  • Take profit - target take profit.
  • Order Magic - unique number of an order.
  • Maximum spread - maximum allowed spread in pips (5 digits).
  • Maximum slippage - maximum allowed slippage.
  • Open trading hour/minute - time to start trading (hour/minute).
  • Start pause hour/minute - time to pause trading (daily session period) (hour/minute).
  • Stop pause hour/minute - time to resume trading (daily session period) (hour/minute).
  • Close trading hour/minute - time to stop trading (hour/minute).


Important notice

The EA's operation time settings are set for GMT+3. In case the time settings of your EA differ, it is necessary to adjust these parameters.


Live account monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/341418

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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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4.29 (42)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
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