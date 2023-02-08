Quebra Broker Premium

Hello, pleasure to welcome you here, my name is Guilherme Santos.

QB Indicator is the best indicator with easy to setup built-in RSI, truly a powerful tool!

Basically its concept is to indicate entries in regions of market exhaustion.

Just attach it with the default settings on any currency pair and watch the magic happen.

Also try and other timeframes like M1 and M15.

Some settings available:

RSI Period

RSI Overbought Limit

RSI Oversold Limit

when to buy

When the indicator sets a green arrow on the chart, the trade can place CALL orders (buy), for the next candlestick.

when to sell

When the indicator sets a red arrow on the chart, the trade can place PUT (sell) orders for the next candle.



BR support

Email: guiiiferrera@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +55 11 986701058

Instagram: @quebra_broker





Global Support

