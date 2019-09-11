RSI multi timeframe Easy to use
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DO NOT STOP OCCUPY THE POWER OF THE UNION OF VARIOUS TIME FRAMES. From now on you can see the RSI that you use for your trading analysis in a single window without having to be opening others to form very graphic and easy. Color settings Possibility of deactivating the timeframes you want. Up or down arrows in relation to the previous sail. We also have Multiframe MACD and Momentum version available.
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