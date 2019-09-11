Figures MACD

Instructions to the Figures MACD advisor

Opening of orders by MACD indicator waves. Closing orders on the MACD indicator wave.


Default values.
extern double TakeProfit=500;
extern double StopLoss=500;
extern double externalLots=0.01;
extern double TrailingStop=10000;
extern bool isAutoMoneyManagmentEnabled = false;
extern int moneyManagement4And8Or12And24_4_Or_12 = 12;
extern double TrailingFiboLevel = 0.236;
extern double maxOrders = 30;
extern double riskOnOneOrderPercent = 2;
extern bool limitSinglePositionOnOpenOnHalfWaves = false; //
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveUp_M1    = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveUp_M5    = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveUp_M15   = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveDown_M1  = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveDown_M5  = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveDown_M15 = false;
extern bool m15_TL_Rebound_MarketPlay_Enabled = true;
extern int relativeAmplitudePointsGlobal = 333;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveDown_M1    = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveDown_M5    = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveDown_M15   = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveUp_M1  = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveUp_M5  = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveUp_M15 = false;


Leave the default attribute values
TakeProfit and StopLoss for an open position
extern double TakeProfit=500;
extern double StopLoss=500;
Position size 
extern double externalLots=0.01;
Trailing on the basis of Metatrader (10000 - not available)
extern double TrailingStop=10000;
Trailing on the basis of the Expert Advisor, let's imagine Fibo marking where 100 is the opening price and 0 is the current price, only profitable values are processed (0.236 - trailing at the level of 0.236 at the level of 23.6 Fibo; 38.2;50;61.8;76.4, respectively, or any value from 0 to 1)
extern double TrailingFiboLevel = 0.236;
Opening a position when the MACD indicator crosses the zero line, actually on the completed MACD Wave indicator, opens one order for one wave, for the second wave another order will be opened, if several timeframes are selected - an order for each completed wave on each timeframe will be opened.
Buy positions are opened
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveUp_M1    = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveUp_M5    = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveUp_M15   = false;
Sell positions are opened
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveDown_M1  = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveDown_M5  = false;
extern bool OpenOnHalfWaveDown_M15 = false;
Closing a position when the MACD indicator crosses the zero line, actually on the completed MACD indicator wave. All positions are closed.
Close buy positions
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveDown_M1    = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveDown_M5    = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveDown_M15   = false;
Close sell positions
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveUp_M1  = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveUp_M5  = false;
extern bool CloseOnHalfWaveUp_M15 = false;


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Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
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Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
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Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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2 (1)
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Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
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