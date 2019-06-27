The Highgest Spread

Important for demo download:
Note that in the Strategy Tester, the spread is always fixed and this indicator does not show its actual performance.
You should use it in the demo or real account with floating spread.
Check the Screenshots carefully to understand better.
Regards


Description :

Spreads are floating on all brokers, but it's always changing, and this indicator always keeps the highest spread for you.
In addition, the exact time of the moment of the maximum spread will be recorded, includes : the year, month, day, hour, minute, and seconds.
With this indicator you can find out how much your broker increases the spread.
You will see the numbers that will make you definitely shocked !!
And of course, the instantaneous spread will be displayed separately for you.
The location on the chart and the color and size are adjustable for both parameters individually.
Find out more about your broker with this indicator and prove your differences with proof!



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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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