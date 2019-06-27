The Highgest Spread

Important for demo download:

Note that in the Strategy Tester, the spread is always fixed and this indicator does not show its actual performance.

You should use it in the demo or real account with floating spread.

Check the Screenshots carefully to understand better.

Regards





Description :

Spreads are floating on all brokers, but it's always changing, and this indicator always keeps the highest spread for you.

In addition, the exact time of the moment of the maximum spread will be recorded, includes : the year, month, day, hour, minute, and seconds.

With this indicator you can find out how much your broker increases the spread.

You will see the numbers that will make you definitely shocked !!

And of course, the instantaneous spread will be displayed separately for you.

The location on the chart and the color and size are adjustable for both parameters individually.

Find out more about your broker with this indicator and prove your differences with proof!

