Intraday Volume Profile MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Intraday Volume Profile analyze short-term information about price and volume, help you visualize the movement of price and volume.
In short-term trading on Forex, usually use 5-, 15-, 30-, 60-minute and etc. intraday charts when trading on a market day. It is possible to use as an additional tool for intraday scalping.
The volume profile provides an excellent visual image of supply / demand for each price for the selected timeframe. Representing the Point of Control ( POC), which indicates the price at which the maximum volume was sold, and the Value Area, the area where 68% of the instrument’s assets are traded.
POC - Profile can be used as a level of support and resistance for intraday trading.
VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price Weighted Average.
ATTENTION! The indicator requires a current tick history of quotes; the deeper it is, the better the profile will be. Your broker should supply you with a tick history containing volume data (Exchange Futures).
The indicator is designed for the development of trading systems, its use in automated systems is not possible for technical reasons.
The indicator builds 2 types of profile:
- Volumes - The volume on the tick is the changeable price of the last trade.
- Prices - Tick price as a result of a buy / sell transaction.
The profile is based on the following intraday timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, H12 and D1.
Input parameters:
- VolumeType - types of profile;
- DigitsSet - the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of price of the current chart symbol.
- Width - width (step of the DigitsSet)
- ShiftOn(Days to look back) - days to look back (history)
- Histogramdepth - depth of histogram, if there is little(1.0..more) / much(less>0.0..1.0) data, this parameter allows you to enhance or weaken the visual presentation profile
- HistogramFill - filling the histogram with the current profile color
- IntradayTimeFrame - intraday time frame
- OffSetTimeFrame - profile offset in time relative to broker quotes server time
- ShowPOC - show VPOC trace line
- ShowVAHighAndLow - show boundary lines value area high and low
- ShowMid - average Profile Volume
- ShowVWAP - volume weighted average price (VWAP)
- ValueAreaRange - value area range [%]
- ColorSchemeProfile - profile color schemes
- ColorSchemeProfileValueArea - profile color schemes
- ColorSchemeProfileVPOC - profile color schemes
- ColorSchemeProfileMid - profile color schemes
- ColorSchemeProfileVWAP - profile color schemes
- ShowInfo - shows the statistics of the profiles
- Font - font name
- FontSize - font size
A brief guide to setting up the indicator for testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
Important to remember: Before testing any instrument, you need a history of M1 quotes, the absence of a history will not allow you to get the desired result.
- The DigitsSet variable can take values from Digit0 to Digit5. It is important to set the value of the DigitsSet variable to one bit less than the bit depth of the instrument itself, in some cases two digits less. (Example: EURUSD has Digits = 5, in this case the variable DigitsSet = Digit4 or less)
- The Width variable can take a value from x1 to x20. The variable defines the width of the price range and is calculated relative to the value of the DigitsSet variable. The smaller the Width value, the more visually the profile image will be expressed.
- The ShiftOn/Days to look back variable can take a value from 0 or more. This is a shift in the history of quotes, if ShiftOn/Days to look back = 0, the profiles of the current day will be built.
- The IntradayTimeFrame variable can take a value from M5 to D1. This is the time frame within which the profile will be built.
Example! EURUSD has Digits = 5, set the following values:
- DigitsSet = Digit4
- Width = x1
- ShiftOn/Days to look back = 0
- IntradayTimeFrame = D1
Important to remember: In the strategy tester, the ShiftOn/Days to look back variable must have a value of 0, on an online chart this value can be anything (depending on the depth of the M1 quotes history), the higher the value, the longer the profiles will be built.