Intraday Volume Profile MT5

Intraday Volume Profile analyze short-term information about price and volume, help you visualize the movement of price and volume.

In short-term trading on Forex, usually use 5-, 15-, 30-, 60-minute and etc. intraday charts when trading on a market day. It is possible to use as an additional tool for intraday scalping.





The volume profile provides an excellent visual image of supply / demand for each price for the selected timeframe. Representing the Point of Control ( POC), which indicates the price at which the maximum volume was sold, and the Value Area, the area where 68% of the instrument’s assets are traded.





POC - Profile can be used as a level of support and resistance for intraday trading.

VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price Weighted Average.





ATTENTION! The indicator requires a current tick history of quotes; the deeper it is, the better the profile will be. Your broker should supply you with a tick history containing volume data (Exchange Futures).

The indicator is designed for the development of trading systems, its use in automated systems is not possible for technical reasons.



The indicator builds 2 types of profile:

Volumes - The volume on the tick is the changeable price of the last trade.

- The volume on the tick is the changeable price of the last trade. Prices - Tick price as a result of a buy / sell transaction.



