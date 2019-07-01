Intraday Volume Profile MT5

Intraday Volume Profile analyze short-term information about price and volume, help you visualize the movement of price and volume.
In short-term trading on Forex, usually use 5-, 15-, 30-, 60-minute and etc. intraday charts when trading on a market day. It is possible to use as an additional tool for intraday scalping.

The volume profile provides an excellent visual image of supply / demand for each price for the selected timeframe. Representing the Point of Control ( POC), which indicates the price at which the maximum volume was sold, and the Value Area, the area where 68% of the instrument’s assets are traded.

POC - Profile can be used as a level of support and resistance for intraday trading.
VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price Weighted Average.

ATTENTION! The indicator requires a current tick history of quotes; the deeper it is, the better the profile will be. Your broker should supply you with a tick history containing volume data (Exchange Futures).
The indicator is designed for the development of trading systems, its use in automated systems is not possible for technical reasons.


The indicator builds 2 types of profile:

  • Volumes - The volume on the tick is the changeable price of the last trade.
  • Prices - Tick price as a result of a buy / sell transaction.

The profile is based on the following intraday timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, H12 and D1.

Input parameters:

  • VolumeType - types of profile;
  • DigitsSet - the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of price of the current chart symbol.
  • Width - width (step of the DigitsSet)
  • ShiftOn(Days to look back) - days to look back (history)
  • Histogramdepth - depth of histogram, if there is little(1.0..more)  / much(less>0.0..1.0) data, this parameter allows you to enhance or weaken the visual presentation profile
  • HistogramFill - filling the histogram with the current profile color
  • IntradayTimeFrame - intraday time frame
  • OffSetTimeFrame - profile offset in time relative to broker quotes server time
  • ShowPOC - show  VPOC trace line
  • ShowVAHighAndLow - show  boundary lines value area high and low
  • ShowMid - average Profile Volume
  • ShowVWAP - volume weighted average price (VWAP)
  • ValueAreaRange - value area range [%]
  • ColorSchemeProfile - profile color schemes
  • ColorSchemeProfileValueArea - profile color schemes
  • ColorSchemeProfileVPOC - profile color schemes
  • ColorSchemeProfileMid - profile color schemes
  • ColorSchemeProfileVWAP - profile color schemes
  • ShowInfo - shows the statistics of the profiles
  • Font - font name
  • FontSize - font size

A brief guide to setting up the indicator for testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Important to remember: Before testing any instrument, you need a history of M1 quotes, the absence of a history will not allow you to get the desired result.
  • The DigitsSet variable can take values ​​from Digit0 to Digit5. It is important to set the value of the DigitsSet variable to one bit less than the bit depth of the instrument itself, in some cases two digits less. (Example: EURUSD has Digits = 5, in this case the variable DigitsSet = Digit4 or less)
  • The Width variable can take a value from x1 to x20. The variable defines the width of the price range and is calculated relative to the value of the DigitsSet variable. The smaller the Width value, the more visually the profile image will be expressed.
  • The ShiftOn/Days to look back  variable can take a value from 0 or more. This is a shift in the history of quotes, if ShiftOn/Days to look back = 0, the profiles of the current day will be built.
  • The IntradayTimeFrame variable can take a value from M5 to D1. This is the time frame within which the profile will be built.
Example! EURUSD has Digits = 5, set the following values:
  1. DigitsSet = Digit4
  2. Width = x1
  3. ShiftOn/Days to look back = 0
  4. IntradayTimeFrame = D1

Important to remember: In the strategy tester, the ShiftOn/Days to look back  variable must have a value of 0, on an online chart this value can be anything (depending on the depth of the M1 quotes history), the higher the value, the longer the profiles will be built.


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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
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