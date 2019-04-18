The Legendary Donchian Channel Indicator.

This is the indicator that Richard Dennis used in the famous turtle experiment where he showed that anybody can become a successful trader by practice.

Some techniques are older then MetaTrader itself.

In fact we were unable to find a color picture of Mr. Donchian himself, for use as the product icon for this indicator.

We had to artificially colorize an old black and white picture of the genius.

But it is okay because he is smiling at us and now you are able to study Donchian Channels and the Turtle system.





This indicator is free and if you like something more then this, for example an automated system, feel free to drop me a message to discuss the possibilities.

If you want to know on which instruments to use this indicator feel free to explore one of my other revealing products.