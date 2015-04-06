Istochastic

This Expert adviser uses an Oscillation of the indicator iStochastic to enter and exit trades in the form of pending Orders ,while trailing them.it also sends emails when a  trade is opened long or short,it also creates euro objects of size 200.200 on the upper left corner of the chart you are trading.

Here are the Parameters used in the EA

 

double stop loss=50;
double Take profit=50;
double lot=1;
double Trailing stop=30;
double ISTOCHMINLEVEL=20;
double ISTOCHMAXLEVEL=80;

This parameters were set for traders to archive more reward than risk i.e the Stop loss and take profit are made liter in order to close in rewards and the trailing stop is for ignoring losses while technical indicators are still trying to enter the next trade ,because the market is moving in a direction out of signal to the technical indicators.changing the direction of trade while the loss is not official.

ADVANTAGES OF THE EA 

  1. The Ea is reliable i.e the Ea keeps you Aware of whats going on via emails which it sends when ever an order is placed short or long.
  2. The Ea is affordable i.e you can buy it or rent it if you buy the Ea you use it limit less and you get to Activate it five times ,if you rent it i.e one month,three months,six months twelve months.
  3. The Ea is artistic i.e for EURO lovers or fans it creates Euro signs on the upper left corner when ever  it is placed on a chart.

DISADVANTAGES OF THE EA

The Ea is very risky on long term trades i.e The Ea shows very high absolute draw downs on trades which last more than 2 months

This EA is available in buy or rent ,short expiration Trader try this product.I  would love you to share your trading with this Expert adviser and see if you will be looking at trading in same ways like before the .Risk are the as well as rewards but days are better with rewards ,get  reliable,affordable ,artistic and forget about staying glued to your screen watching the markets let the iStochastic.ex4 mind your trading while you do other things in life.

iStochastic.ex4 does everything for you in the market as it analyse the markets with the Stochastic Oscillation which waits for the right moment to enter or place a trade,Stochastic Oscillation works like navigation sensors in which they use indicator levels ISTOCHMINLEVEL and ISTOCHMAXLEVEL to track the direction of the market while an intact stop loss serves you as a defense from risks this parameters are set and compiled in order to keep a trader doubtless and determined after every trade.while you are wondering whats happening in the markets an email is send to to update you on your actions on the market the moment your Expert makes them.an object is right the on the upper left corner of the chart you are trading, this introduces you to a simple way of trading creating leisure time and relief from risk worries.

Almost all that is said about the Expert is True and Just waiting for you to believe it by buying or renting and believe it after all this expert was compiled first, and tested later and test results came out which proved all said about it.For all those traders who are willing to rent or buy and risk their securities on this expert give  it a try, because the is a first time for everything and later critics , compliments.Try this Expert adviser out and learn more from it .

   



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Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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