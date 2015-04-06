Constant ProX5

ConstantProX5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic algorithm to capture the maximum profit.

- is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders- take profit, in pips.• SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.- activation of a trailing stop.• Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.- True /False off use of automatic lot calculation.- for use maximum lot.- the maximum spread for the adviser.– For use setting maximum Spread- maximum risk per trade for calculation of the auto lot size.