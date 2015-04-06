Constant ProX5

ConstantProX5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic  algorithm to capture the maximum profit.

•    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders
•    Take Profit - take profit, in pips.
•    SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
•    Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
•    Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
•    Use Money Management - True /False  off use of automatic lot calculation.
•    Maximum Lot - for use maximum lot.
•    Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.
•    Slip Page – For use setting maximum Spread
•    Risk % per Trade - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the auto lot size.

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Experts
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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