MTF Coefficient Strength

MTF Coefficient Strength is a Currency Strength Indicator based on RSI. It gives the strength of the 8 major currencies. What makes this indicator different from similar products are the following features :
  1. Choice between Classical Mode and Multi-Timeframe Mode. The MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Mode uses an averaging of the values coming from the different Timeframes.
  2. Possibility to use a Coefficient for each Timeframe separately.
  3. Possibility to draw Horizontal Lines in order to quickly compare levels of the last closed candle.
  4. Possibility to use distinct RSI Period for each Timeframe.
  5. The indicator works correctly with accounts with suffixes, which is not always the case for similar indicators (even when curves are displayed).
  6. An alert allows to check if enough data is downloaded about the 28 pairs. This is needed in order to have the indicator displaying correct values.

Before using the indicator, please make sure you have all the needed data downloaded on your platform (history for the 28 pairs).

There are several ways of using a Currency Strength Indicator. These can be summarized in the following way :

  1. Preparing to a reversal when opposite extremes have been reached by 2 different currencies about at the same time.
  2. Considering the simultaneous crossing of 2 currencies, and trade in the direction of the cross.
  3. Considering crossing of the 50% level line, and trade according to what the cross suggests.

In all cases, a successful strategy must filter entries. SL, TP and money management have also to be clearly defined.


Parameters


  • Classic Mode RSI Period (only applies for Classic Mode)
  • History Bars
  • Mode (Classic or Multi-Timeframe). In the MTF Mode, the Chart-Timeframe the curves are displayed on, is the one corresponding to the lowest Timeframe taken into consideration for the calculations.
  • Horizontal Lines (enable/disable). Applicable only in Multi-Timeframe Mode
  • Width for Lines
  • Coefficient for each Timeframe separately (only in Multi-Timeframe Mode). If 0 is entered then the Timeframe is not taken into consideration for the calculations.
  • RSI Period for each Timeframe separately (only in Multi-Timeframe Mode)
  • Show Alert (yes/no)
  • Width for Curves
  • Color for each Currency
  • Unique ID to be used if other indicators draw objects on the same chart, or if several instances are used














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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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Pivots Channels Breakouts presents 16 different formulas for Pivots Levels. It draws each one of them and also draws specific channels, trend histograms, and SL/TP levels derived from them . It includes commonly used formulas as Classic, Woodie, ATR, Fibonacci, Camarilla and Demark Pivots, and also presents never seen before formulas based on the Padovan mathematical sequence. Price often reacts at Pivots levels, and at Resistances (R) and Supports (S) of these formulas. That is why a lot of tra
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