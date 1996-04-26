Pivots Channels Breakouts

Pivots Channels Breakouts presents 16 different formulas for Pivots Levels. It draws each one of them and also draws specific channels, trend histograms, and SL/TP levels derived from them.

It includes commonly used formulas as Classic, Woodie, ATR, Fibonacci, Camarilla and Demark Pivots, and also presents never seen before formulas based on the Padovan mathematical sequence.

Price often reacts at Pivots levels, and at Resistances (R) and Supports (S) of these formulas. That is why a lot of traders look at them and take them into consideration in their trading.

The indicator plots channels derived from the Resistance and Support levels and allows to consider the breakout of these channels for a potential trade in direction of the breakout. Trading using the informations given by the indicator for breakout trades may not be the only successful approach, but the indicator was first intended to be used this way. The purpose is surely not to enter on every breakout, but if the entries are properly filtered considering currency strength, overbought/oversold levels (using Stochastic with coherent periods for example, or Stochastic D curves Stack) or Supply/Demand zones, there will be noticeably more winning trades than losing trades, which makes the indicator very valuable.

The indicator suggests entry points by looking at imminent, currently happening, or recently past breakouts of the channels, but trade management is also crucial : a trader has to precisely place Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Resistances, Supports, and Pivots themselves can be used for SL/TP, but in addition, the indicator proposes highly significant price levels which can be used for deciding SL and TP. Those highly significant price levels are derived from the Pivots, Resistances and Supports values.

Screenshots present a few methods for filtering trades, but these are not exhaustive and a trader shall use one or several at his/her discretion.

It is advised to first study and get used to the Classic formula and its channel, before possibly studying and using other formulas. Some of the formulas have 9 Resistance Levels and 9 Support Levels but as each one of these levels can be enabled or disabled independantly, it is possible to draw only the levels we find necessary or significant. For the Padovan formulas for example, we'll find that enabling only odd-numbered levels (levels 1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9) or only even-numbered levels (levels 2 - 4 - 6 - 8) is wishable or sufficient. This comes from the nature of the Padovan sequence (1 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 7 - 9 - 12 - 16 - 21 etc) in which a number is the sum of the antepenultimate number and its predecessor. This sequence makes the structures derived from it even closer to nature than structures derived from the golden number and the Fibonacci sequence.


Parameters

  • Instance Unique ID
  • Auto Match TF
  • Timeframe - timeframe the Pivots, Supports and Resistances calculation is related to
  • Select Pivot Type - 16 different formulas
  • ATR Period - for the ATR formula or F11
  • Show Central Pivot
  • Show Level All - if set to false, allows to plot specific levels of Resistances and Supports
  • Show Level (1 to 9) - 1 means Resistance 1 and Support 1 together, 2 means Resistance 2 and Support 2 together, etc
  • Select Channel Level - L1 is for channels connecting successive Resistances 1 and Supports 1, L2 for channels connecting successive Resistances 2 and Supports 2, etc
  • R line width, style and color
  • Pivot line width, style and color
  • S line width, style and color
  • Draw Channel or not
  • Channel Count Periods - periods for which the Channels are drawn on chart
  • Channel Border width, style and color
  • Channel Central width, style and color
  • Channel Upper Color
  • Channel Lower Color
  • Draw Pivot Price Tag
  • Pivot Price Tag Color
  • Pivot Price Tag Count Periods - periods for which the Pivot, Resistance and Support Price Tags are drawn on charts
  • Draw Suggested SL/TP Price Tag
  • Price Tag Color Up
  • Price Tag Color Down
  • Suggested Price Tag Count Periods - periods for which the Suggested Price Tags are drawn on chart
  • Draw mids 1st/2nd and 2nd levels - applicable only for the Classic formula or F1
  • Upper Rect Color - Classic formula upper rectangle color
  • Lower Rect Color - Classic formula lower rectangle color
  • Count Periods - periods for which the rectangles are drawn (Classic formula)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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MTF Coefficient Strength
Richard Jehl
Indicators
MTF Coefficient Strength is a Currency Strength Indicator based on RSI. It gives the strength of the 8 major currencies. What makes this indicator different from similar products are the following features : Choice between Classical Mode and Multi-Timeframe Mode. The MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Mode uses an averaging of the values coming from the different Timeframes. Possibility to use a  Coefficient  for each Timeframe separately. Possibility to draw  Horizontal Lines in order to quickly compare lev
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