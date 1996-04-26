Pivots Channels Breakouts presents 16 different formulas for Pivots Levels. It draws each one of them and also draws specific channels, trend histograms, and SL/TP levels derived from them.

It includes commonly used formulas as Classic, Woodie, ATR, Fibonacci, Camarilla and Demark Pivots, and also presents never seen before formulas based on the Padovan mathematical sequence.

Price often reacts at Pivots levels, and at Resistances (R) and Supports (S) of these formulas. That is why a lot of traders look at them and take them into consideration in their trading.

The indicator plots channels derived from the Resistance and Support levels and allows to consider the breakout of these channels for a potential trade in direction of the breakout. Trading using the informations given by the indicator for breakout trades may not be the only successful approach, but the indicator was first intended to be used this way. The purpose is surely not to enter on every breakout, but if the entries are properly filtered considering currency strength, overbought/oversold levels (using Stochastic with coherent periods for example, or Stochastic D curves Stack) or Supply/Demand zones, there will be noticeably more winning trades than losing trades, which makes the indicator very valuable .

The indicator suggests entry points by looking at imminent, currently happening, or recently past breakouts of the channels, but trade management is also crucial : a trader has to precisely place Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Resistances, Supports, and Pivots themselves can be used for SL/TP, but in addition, the indicator proposes highly significant price levels which can be used for deciding SL and TP. Those highly significant price levels are derived from the Pivots, Resistances and Supports values.

Screenshots present a few methods for filtering trades, but these are not exhaustive and a trader shall use one or several at his/her discretion.

It is advised to first study and get used to the Classic formula and its channel, before possibly studying and using other formulas. Some of the formulas have 9 Resistance Levels and 9 Support Levels but as each one of these levels can be enabled or disabled independantly, it is possible to draw only the levels we find necessary or significant. For the Padovan formulas for example, we'll find that enabling only odd-numbered levels (levels 1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9) or only even-numbered levels (levels 2 - 4 - 6 - 8) is wishable or sufficient. This comes from the nature of the Padovan sequence (1 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 7 - 9 - 12 - 16 - 21 etc) in which a number is the sum of the antepenultimate number and its predecessor. This sequence makes the structures derived from it even closer to nature than structures derived from the golden number and the Fibonacci sequence.





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