Due to the fact that at each separate period of time, trading and exchange platforms from different parts of the planet are connected to the trading process, the Forex market operates around the clock. Depending on which continent trading activity takes place during a certain period, the entire daily routine is divided into several trading sessions.





There are 4 main trading sessions:

Pacific.

European.

American

Asian

This indicator allows you to see the session on the price chart. You can also set the time for sessions.