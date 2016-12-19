Order Flow Balance is a powerful indicator for Tape Reading (Time & Sales). It helps you analysis Order Flow Market, find where the players are moving in, market imbalance, possible reversal points and much more! The indicator works on MOEX, BM&FBOVESPA, CME, etc.

It has 5 different indicator types

Cumulative Delta: Also know as Cumulative Volume Delta, it is an advanced volume analysis method where traders can see the daily difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. Comparisons between buyers and sellers are studied for divergences and momentum shifts as potential entry points into a trend or counter-trend trade. If it is value is positive, then we have more aggressive buyers. If it is negative, we have more aggressive sellers.

Also know as Cumulative Volume Delta, it is an advanced volume analysis method where traders can see the daily difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. Comparisons between buyers and sellers are studied for divergences and momentum shifts as potential entry points into a trend or counter-trend trade. If it is value is positive, then we have more aggressive buyers. If it is negative, we have more aggressive sellers. Delta: This indicator displays volume delta for each bar, which is the difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. This is also a very important indicator used by successful trading professionals, and it can be a great fit for any trading systems. If it is value is positive, then we have more aggressive buyers in that bar and vice-versa if it is negative.

This indicator displays volume delta for each bar, which is the difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. This is also a very important indicator used by successful trading professionals, and it can be a great fit for any trading systems. If it is value is positive, then we have more aggressive buyers in that bar and vice-versa if it is negative. Volume++: Shows volume information for each bar such as volume total, buyers volume, sellers volume and neutrals volume. The last one is when the transaction occurs between Ask and Bid.

Shows volume information for each bar such as volume total, buyers volume, sellers volume and neutrals volume. The last one is when the transaction occurs between Ask and Bid. Delta 2: A new way to visualize Volume Delta. It shows aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers through histogram’s positive and negative values, respectively, instead of show only their difference.

A new way to visualize Volume Delta. It shows aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers through histogram’s positive and negative values, respectively, instead of show only their difference. Delta Candles: Now you can visualize Delta as a candlestick so you can check High and Low Delta as well.





Parameters Description

Bars: Calculation bars.

Calculation bars. Indicator type: Description above.

Description above. Analysis mode: Use it always in auto mode. Raw mode should only be used by broker for testing purposes.

Use it always in auto mode. Raw mode should only be used by broker for testing purposes. Positive balance color: Color setting when Daily Balance is positive.

Color setting when Daily Balance is positive. Negative balance color: Color setting when Daily Balance is negative.

Color setting when Daily Balance is negative. Width: Daily Balance width.

Daily Balance width. Positive Delta color: Color setting when Volume Delta is positive.

Color setting when Volume Delta is positive. Negative Delta color: Color setting when Volume Delta is negative.

Color setting when Volume Delta is negative. Width: Volume Delta width.

Volume Delta width. Volume color: Total volume color setting.

Total volume color setting. Width: Volume width.

Volume width. Buyers Volume color: Buyers Volume color setting.

Buyers Volume color setting. Width: Buyers Volume width.

Buyers Volume width. Sellers Volume color: Sellers Volume color setting.

Sellers Volume color setting. Width: Sellers Volume width.

Sellers Volume width. Neutrals Volume color: Neutrals Volume color setting.

Neutrals Volume color setting. Width: Neutrals Volume width.





Important

This indicator works at ANY time frame.

It´s algorithm has been optimized to not waste unnecessary computer resources, no delay!

This indicator uses CopyTicks function to access Time & Sales, please check with your broker the data availability.

Demo version works in Strategy Tester with "Every Tick based on real ticks". Keep in mind to check with your broker the data availability.

Happy Trading!