Order Flow Balance

5

Order Flow Balance is a powerful indicator for Tape Reading (Time & Sales). It helps you analysis Order Flow Market, find where the players are moving in, market imbalance, possible reversal points and much more! The indicator works on MOEX, BM&FBOVESPA, CME, etc.

It has 5 different indicator types

  • Cumulative Delta: Also know as Cumulative Volume Delta, it is an advanced volume analysis method where traders can see the daily difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. Comparisons between buyers and sellers are studied for divergences and momentum shifts as potential entry points into a trend or counter-trend trade. If it is value is positive, then we have more aggressive buyers. If it is negative, we have more aggressive sellers.
  • Delta: This indicator displays volume delta for each bar, which is the difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. This is also a very important indicator used by successful trading professionals, and it can be a great fit for any trading systems. If it is value is positive, then we have more aggressive buyers in that bar and vice-versa if it is negative.
  • Volume++: Shows volume information for each bar such as volume total, buyers volume, sellers volume and neutrals volume. The last one is when the transaction occurs between Ask and Bid.
  • Delta 2: A new way to visualize Volume Delta. It shows aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers through histogram’s positive and negative values, respectively, instead of show only their difference.
  • Delta Candles: Now you can visualize Delta as a candlestick so you can check High and Low Delta as well.


Parameters Description

  • Bars: Calculation bars.
  • Indicator type: Description above.
  • Analysis mode: Use it always in auto mode. Raw mode should only be used by broker for testing purposes.
  • Positive balance color: Color setting when Daily Balance is positive.
  • Negative balance color: Color setting when Daily Balance is negative.
  • Width: Daily Balance width.
  • Positive Delta color: Color setting when Volume Delta is positive.
  • Negative Delta color: Color setting when Volume Delta is negative.
  • Width: Volume Delta width.
  • Volume color: Total volume color setting.
  • Width: Volume width.
  • Buyers Volume color: Buyers Volume color setting.
  • Width: Buyers Volume width.
  • Sellers Volume color: Sellers Volume color setting.
  • Width: Sellers Volume width.
  • Neutrals Volume color: Neutrals Volume color setting.
  • Width: Neutrals Volume width.


Important

  • This indicator works at ANY time frame.
  • It´s algorithm has been optimized to not waste unnecessary computer resources, no delay!
  • This indicator uses CopyTicks function to access Time & Sales, please check with your broker the data availability.
  • Demo version works in Strategy Tester with "Every Tick based on real ticks". Keep in mind to check with your broker the data availability.

Happy Trading!

Reviews 1
Renat Safin
80
Renat Safin 2017.01.25 09:17 
 

An excellent indicator. Very fast.

In the trade, this indicator is indispensable.

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Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5
Numan Naseer
Indicators
contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Crypto Charts is a Service that connects to cryptocurrency exchanges and delivers three types of market data in a single package: historical and live OHLCV candles, real-time tick data, and Depth of Market (order book). All data is pushed into MT5 as custom symbols that behave like native instruments, accessible on charts, in indicators, Expert Advisors, and the Strategy Tester. Traders who prefer MT5's analysis environment can use Crypto Charts to work with cryptocurrency markets using the same
Percent Crosshair MT4
Romeu Bertho
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Percent Crosshair is a powerful and easy percentage measure tool. Measure the chart percentage quickly! Don't waste your time anymore! Just attach the Percent Crosshair indicator to the chart, select crosshair mode at toolbars or press Ctrl+F and start using the crosshair as you always do! The percent measure will be next to the indicative price. Customize your indicator the way you want! There are four entry parameters: Positive % color: set the desired color when % is positive. Negative % colo
Percent Crosshair
Romeu Bertho
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Percent Crosshair is a powerful and easy percentage measure tool. Measure the chart percentage very quick! Don't waste your time anymore! Just attach the Percent Crosshair indicator in the chart, select crosshair mode at toolbars or press "Ctrl+F" and start using the crosshair as you always do! The percent measure will be next to the indicative price. Customize your indicator the way you want! There are 4 entry parameters: Positive % color: set the desired color when % is positive. Negative % co
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Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
PostgreSQL Client
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A complete PostgreSQL client implemented in pure MQL5 over native MetaTrader 5 TCP sockets. The library implements the PostgreSQL client with MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, SSL/TLS, the Simple Query Protocol, and explicit transactions. No DLLs, no external dependencies, no third-party services. Features Direct TCP connection to any PostgreSQL-compatible database MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, auto-detected SSL/TLS via PostgreSQL's SSLRequest flow Full transaction support Typed res
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Renat Safin
80
Renat Safin 2017.01.25 09:17 
 

An excellent indicator. Very fast.

In the trade, this indicator is indispensable.

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