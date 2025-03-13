Vangard Trade Info MT5

📊 VANGARD Trade Info MT5 – Advanced Trading Information & Total Control! 🚀

VANGARD Trade Info MT5 is an essential tool for traders who want to monitor their positions in real-time with full privacy control, customization, and smart margin alerts. This indicator provides detailed insights into your trades, margin, swaps, and costs, all in an optimized interface designed for faster and more efficient decision-making.

🔥 Why Choose VANGARD Trade Info MT5?

Real-time Detailed Information – Instantly view your open trades, P&L, margin levels, swaps, and margin costs.

Customizable Privacy Settings – Hide or display balance, margin, and equity as needed.

Adjustable Appearance – Customize fonts, colors, and styles to match your preference.

Smart Margin Alerts – Get notified via MetaTrader alerts, mobile PUSH notifications, and email when your margin drops below a critical level.

Ultra-light Performance – Fully optimized to run smoothly without slowing down MetaTrader 5.

🔎 Key Features

🔹 Open Trades Panel: Instantly check lot sizes, P&L, and swaps per position.
🔹 Trading Summary: View total trades, net profit/loss, and swap costs.
🔹 Margin Info: Monitor margin used, free margin, and percentage of available margin.
🔹 Symbol Details: See leverage, asset type, swap costs, and spread.
🔹 Customizable Alerts: Enable alerts in MetaTrader, PUSH notifications, and emails.
🔹 Adaptive Design: Switch between dark, light, or default color schemes.

📩 Support & Updates

We are committed to quality and customer support. If you have any questions or need help with setup, reach out anytime. We respond quickly to ensure you get the best experience with our tool.

📈 Take your trading to the next level with VANGARD Trade Info MT5! 🔥

🔗 Get it now on MQL5 and gain full control over your trades! 🚀

💡 Perfect for manual traders, fund managers, and algorithmic traders who need on-screen detailed trade information without compromising privacy or performance.


