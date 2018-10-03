Deposit Load Indicator

5
A very useful indicator for trading, which shows the current load on the deposit. The load is calculated by the formula (margin / balance) * 100%. If necessary, the indicator beeps when the load on the deposit exceeds a certain level. The load is displayed total, taking into account all open positions.

Indicator parameters:

  • Color - text color.
  • Font size - font size.
  • Font family is a font family.
  • Right - indent to the right.
  • Bottom - indent bottom.
  • Max load - the maximum load at which the sound signal will be given.
  • Sound - sound file.
Denominator is the denominator. This number will be divided by the total load. The default is 1.
That way, you can buy or sell the right currency without worrying about breaking the many management rules.


Reviews 1
Nick
236
Nick 2024.06.28 11:47 
 

usefull indicator to see the load of your account at glance

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Close Timer Ticks
Ivan Ovchinnikov
Utilities
The EA closes market orders after a certain number of ticks after opening . Use this advisor if you need to close a deal after a certain time. The EA has the following input parameters: Only current symbol - if true, the EA will close orders of only the selected instrument; if set to false, it will close any orders on any instrument. Timeout - the number of ticks after which the EA will close orders. Please note that if the parameter only current symbol = false, then all orders will be closed
Trading Assistant Robot
Ivan Ovchinnikov
Utilities
This utility will be useful for traders who need to automate some actions . It can perform the following functions: Set TakeProfit level. Set StopLoss level. Transfer StopLoss to breakeven. Transfer StopLoss using Trailing stop. The utility has the following input parameters: TakeProfit - TP level. StopLoss - SL level. TrailingStop - if you do not want to use the Trailing stop, set it to 0. If the value is positive, then it will be used for the Trailing stop. If you set a negative value, it wi
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Close Timer Sec
Ivan Ovchinnikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA   closes market orders after a specified time interval   (put simply - by timer) after they are opened. Use this utility if you need to close a trade after a certain time. The EA has the following input parameters: Only current symbol   - if   true , the EA will close only the selected symbol's orders; if set to false - it will close any order of any symbol. Timeout   - time (in seconds), after which the EA closes the orders. This EA is simple and very easy to use, does not use up your CP
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Nick
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Nick 2024.06.28 11:47 
 

usefull indicator to see the load of your account at glance

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