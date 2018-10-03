Deposit Load Indicator

A very useful indicator for trading, which shows the current load on the deposit. The load is calculated by the formula (margin / balance) * 100%. If necessary, the indicator beeps when the load on the deposit exceeds a certain level. The load is displayed total, taking into account all open positions.





Indicator parameters:





Color - text color.

Font size - font size.

Font family is a font family.

Right - indent to the right.

Bottom - indent bottom.

Max load - the maximum load at which the sound signal will be given.

Sound - sound file.

Denominator is the denominator. This number will be divided by the total load. The default is 1.

That way, you can buy or sell the right currency without worrying about breaking the many management rules.



