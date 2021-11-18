Close Timer Sec

The EA closes market orders after a specified time interval (put simply - by timer) after they are opened. Use this utility if you need to close a trade after a certain time.

The EA has the following input parameters:

Only current symbol - if true , the EA will close only the selected symbol's orders; if set to false - it will close any order of any symbol.

- if , the EA will close only the selected symbol's orders; if set to false - it will close any order of any symbol. Timeout - time (in seconds), after which the EA closes the orders.

This EA is simple and very easy to use, does not use up your CPU and has no extra settings.

Recommended to use on accounts without requotes.