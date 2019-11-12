Close Timer Ticks

The EA closes market orders after a certain number of ticks after opening. Use this advisor if you need to close a deal after a certain time.

The EA has the following input parameters:

  • Only current symbol - if true, the EA will close orders of only the selected instrument; if set to false, it will close any orders on any instrument.
  • Timeout - the number of ticks after which the EA will close orders.
Please note that if the parameter only current symbol = false, then all orders will be closed at the same time, regardless of which one was opened earlier, and which later.

The EA is simple and convenient to use, does not consume unnecessary computer resources and has no extra settings. It is recommended to use on accounts without requotes.
