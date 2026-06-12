Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard

Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard

Free indicator for multi-timeframe volatility analysis


Description

Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard is a powerful and convenient tool for traders that allows instant assessment of current market volatility across 7 timeframes simultaneously. The indicator displays ATR (Average True Range) values and classifies volatility as **LOW, MEDIUM, or HIGH** relative to the average value over a specified lookback period.


Key Features

- Multi-timeframe analysis: simultaneous display of ATR on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
- Volatility classification: automatic determination of volatility level (LOW/MID/HIGH)
- Color coding: intuitive color-coded volatility representation
- Adaptive interface: automatic scaling to screen resolution
- Customizable display: ability to disable unwanted timeframes
- Compact panel: minimalist design that doesn't clutter the chart


How It Works

The indicator calculates the current ATR value for each selected timeframe and compares it to the average value over the **lookback period** (default 50 bars). Based on this ratio, the volatility level is determined:

- LOW (Green): current ATR < 80% of average — market is calm
- MID (Yellow): current ATR within 80–120% of average — normal volatility
- HIGH (Red): current ATR > 120% of average — high volatility


Advantages

- Time-saving: no need to switch between timeframes
- Fast decision-making: instant assessment of market conditions
- Versatility: suitable for any trading strategy
- Free: completely free tool with no limitations
- Ease of use: simple setup and intuitive interface


Settings

ATR Settings:
- ATR Period: ATR period (default 14)
- Lookback for volatility comparison: period for average ATR calculation (default 50)

Timeframes:
- Show M1/M5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1: enable/disable display of the corresponding timeframe

Visual Settings:
- Panel X Position: panel X-axis position (default 10)
- Panel Y Position: panel Y-axis position (default 50)
- Panel Width: panel width (default 400)
- Background Color: panel background color
- Text Color: text color
- Header Color: header color
- Low Volatility Color: color for low volatility (green)
- Medium Volatility Color: color for medium volatility (yellow)
- High Volatility Color: color for high volatility (red)
- Font Size: font size (default 12)
- Auto-scale by screen resolution: automatic scaling to screen resolution


How to Use

1. Install the indicator on the chart via **Navigator → Indicators**
2. Adjust parameters as needed
3. Drag the panel to a convenient location on the chart
4. Monitor volatility changes across different timeframes


Trading Applications

- Timeframe selection for entry: use timeframes with optimal volatility
- Risk management: increase stop-loss distance during high volatility
- Signal filtering: avoid entries during extremely low or high volatility
- Scalping: use M1–M5 for fast trading
- Day trading: use H1–H4 for positional trading


System Requirements

- MetaTrader 5
- Any financial instrument
- Minimal system resources


Version 1.00

Free tool for professional traders
Recommended products
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicators
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Session Time Line MT5
Dae Shik Kim
Indicators
Title: Global Session Timeline Dashboard Description: Global Session Timeline is a highly intuitive and interactive indicator designed to display the world's major Forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart. It tracks your broker's server time to provide a real-time visual representation of active markets through an interactive dashboard and chart vertical lines. This tool is essential for traders who rely on session overlap strategies, volatility timing, an
FREE
Quant Lattice
Dilwyn Tng
5 (1)
Experts
1 Price for 3 different EA (Steady, Drive and Cruise) Live Signal:   QL Drive   |   QL Steady   |     QL Cruise  (new)       Setfiles:  Setfiles What Quant Lattice Is Quant Lattice is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades one currency pair: AUDCAD. It comes with three different strategies — Steady, Drive and Cruise. You install it once, pick a strategy, choose the money management and it trades without you touching it. Why AUDCAD?  Both the Australian and Canadian dollars are commodity
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Institutional Volume Profile
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
VP-MTF PRO - Institutional Volume Profile Multi-Timeframe                               OVERVIEW VP-MTF PRO is a professional-grade Volume Profile indicator designed for serious traders who want institutional-level analysis. It combines multi-timeframe volume profiling with automated signal generation, VPOC migration tracking, and HVN/
FREE
EUR 8 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The eighth strategy, the last one from the EUR-8 portfolio , uses BollingerBands mean reversal method for setting up the pending order. To have a whole portfolio of strategies, which trades for you is incredibly efficient, don't miss that opportunity. Check my other strategies today! and assemble your portfolio. Benefits for you Plug & Play system , designed to have   simple initial setup . That's saved
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
Indicators
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
The Jackson Auto Candlestick Patterns
Mthandeni Mnyandu
Indicators
The Jackson Auto Candlestick Pattern . It a powerful price action tool which auto detect and alert a hided powerful candlestick patterns . It came with few different chart skins. You can use this indicator alone to make profit, but it powerful when you combine it with trendlines, You can download The Jackson Auto Trendlines for free Link : UCRW695l9Wgg2ucnnf5DL5Vw  List of Candlestick Pattern it detect   1. Bullish & Bearish Engulfing's 2. Top and Bottom Tweezer 3. Bullish and Bearish Harams 4.
FREE
IOF Footprint
VALU VENTURES LTD
Indicators
IOF Footprint - Institutional Order Flow Indicator Professional footprint chart indicator that reveals institutional order flow directly on MetaTrader 5. See what smart money is doing with real-time bid/ask volume analysis at every price level. Core Features: Bid/Ask Volume Display - See exact volumes traded at bid vs ask at each price level Delta Analysis - Real-time and cumulative delta calculation per bar Point of Control (POC) - Automatic detection of highest volume price levels Value Area (
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Currency Strength Monitor
Wael Tahar
Indicators
Currency Strength Monitor is a professional multi-currency strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes and displays the relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CAD) in real-time. The indicator calculates strength values by aggregating price movements across 28 currency pairs and normalizing them using ATR, providing traders with a clear visual representation of which currencies are strengthening or weakening. Key Features: Multi-Currency Analysis — Monit
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
QuantSystem MTF Direction Panel
Elias Balian Zimmermann
3 (1)
Indicators
QuantSystem Multi Timeframe Panel QuantSystem Multi Timeframe Panel is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the current market direction across several important timeframes in a clean chart dashboard. The indicator was developed to give traders a fast, clear and structured overview of the current multi-timeframe market situation. Instead of opening each timeframe manually and checking several indicators separately, the panel summarizes the most relevant information directly on the chart.
FREE
Market Bias Gauge
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicators
Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period. Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident
FREE
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Indicators
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT5, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid p
FREE
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
Axiom Point
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Axiom Point — Precision Structural Breakout Indicator Axiom Point is a high-performance analytical indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal zones using price-action behaviour and adaptive balance filtering. The indicator applies a multi-layer analytical model to detect moments when price transitions beyond its normal equilibrium area, indicating a potential shift in market momentum. Unlike conventional trend-following tools, Axiom Point focuses on so-called points of no return —
Smaart Visual
Kris Van Sebroeck
Indicators
SMA-ATR-Visual Indicator The SMA-ATR-Visual is a technical analysis indicator designed to assist traders in identifying market trends, measuring volatility, and visualizing potential entry signals on the chart. Main Components Simple Moving Averages (SMAs): The indicator plots two SMAs — a fast SMA (default 9-period) and a slow SMA (default 21-period) — to help detect short and medium term trend direction. ATR-Based Volatility Bands: Upper and lower bands are calculated using the Average True R
FREE
Account history collector panel AHCP for MT5
Ding Kang Chen
Utilities
Advanced History Collector Panel for MT5 The Advanced History Collector Panel is a professional-grade account analysis and visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It bridges the gap between raw trading logs and actionable insights by transforming execution data into interactive charts and comprehensive tables. Key Features: Comprehensive Data Metrics : Track daily/weekly profit and loss, long/short ratios, total volume, and deposit/withdrawal history. Dynamic Visualizations : Toggle betw
FREE
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Indicators
What is CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL is a professional Trend Direction Filter, designed to accurately identify: the dominant direction of the market the structural quality of the movement the consistency between the main trend and acceleration phases It is not a direct entry indicator. It is not a classic oscillator. It is a context tool, designed to help the trader decide when to trade and when NOT to trade, drastically reducing noise and interpretation errors. Basic philosophy of CCI FIXED DU
Session Atlas MT5
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Session Atlas — Professional Trading Session Map for MetaTrader 5 Session Atlas is a powerful visual session indicator for MetaTrader 5 that turns your chart into a clear, structured map of the trading day. The market does not move the same way throughout the day. Asian, European, and American sessions often have completely different behavior, volatility, liquidity, and price rhythm. Session Atlas helps you see this structure instantly — directly on your chart. No manual drawing. No checking ses
FREE
Trilliant Trend
Philip Sint Sae
Indicators
Trilliant trend indicator. Trilliant trend is an advanced forex indicator that combines the hidden respected indicators to detect trend early . As the name suggest it is a trend indicator but incorporated to trade almost all forex strategies ( all in one ), manipulating the settings ,bands and lines in the indicator. EVERY forex strategy can be traded using trilliant trend. Conditions are met when the forming  candles touches the trilliant upper band to give a buy signal arrow and lower band to
Candle Body Power Et
Alexandru Gisca
Indicators
Candle Body Power — Real-Time Candle Body Strength Classifier | Juravvlik Trading Tools | CVET System Candle Body Power is a price action quality indicator that measures the body-to-range ratio of each candle and classifies its strength into three power levels in real time. Instead of just showing direction, it reveals how clean and dominant the current candle movement really is — giving you an instant read on candle body strength before the bar closes. CLASSIFICATION — THREE POWER LEVELS The
FREE
Mtf Candle number
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicators
Mtf Candle – An Advanced Tool for Your Trading Strategy Analyze the market, identify trends, and enhance your strategy! Mtf Candle is an innovative indicator designed for professional traders, offering a clear and structured way to visualize market dynamics. With this tool, technical analysis becomes structured and easily accessible. What Does Mtf Candle Offer? In-depth Bar Analysis – Monitor bars across multiple timeframes and determine whether they indicate an uptrend or downtrend. Precise St
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
Indicators
Welcome to the EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 Indicator! This guide will teach you how to use this powerful tool to identify high-probability trading opportunities based on the market's first 4-hour opening range. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this system will help you trade with more confidence and consistency. THIS IS A DEMO PRODUCT, IT WILL EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM THE DAY OF INSTALLATION.  Full version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160926?source=Site
FREE
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
MultiFrame Momentum
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
MultiFrame Momentum Indicator The MultiFrame Momentum is an advanced indicator that simultaneously analyzes multiple market timeframes to identify moments of directional convergence . Its unique design seeks momentum coincidences across different timeframes, generating clear visual signals via a line that changes between green (bullish) , red (bearish) , and gray (neutral) . Essential Configuration and Testing The indicator's effectiveness is entirely dependent on the customized timeframe config
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.75 (130)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
More from author
TFBot
Mikita Kupchyk
Experts
TFBot   — Trend-Following Expert Advisor based on the classic Turtle Trading methodology, engineered for disciplined, systematic trend capture across forex, metals, indices, and crypto. PHILOSOPHY TFBot is built on a simple, time-tested edge: cut losses short, let winners run. The strategy accepts a low win rate (30–45%) in exchange for asymmetric payoff — a handful of large trends per year carry the portfolio. This is not a scalper, not a grid, not a martingale. Every trade has a defined risk
FREE
Smart Panel EA
Mikita Kupchyk
Experts
SmartPanelEA — an interactive trading panel for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed to optimize manual trading, risk control, automate position entry, and provide visual trade management directly on the chart. The utility eliminates the need for the trader to manually calculate trade volume, set Stop Loss and Take Profit via the broker's standard dialog windows, and also helps to pre-visualize risk zones, profit zones, and programmatic partial Take Profit levels. The Expert Advisor is intende
FREE
Filter:
kraina
34
kraina 2026.07.18 15:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review