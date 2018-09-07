Rush Point Histograma

Rush Point Histogram Continuity force indicator. Operation: After a breach of support or resistance of an asset, the trader can understand by reading the histogram if such a move tends to continue, thus filtering false breaks or short breaks without trend formation. Through a simple, level-based reading, the trader can make a decision based on the histogram, where: Below 21: No trend formation 21 to 34: Weak trend 34 to 55: Strong Trend 55 to 89: Strong tendency Suggested Reading: Observed disruption of support or resistance, check: Histogram is over 21 The histogram is up in the last 2 bars Under these conditions, statistically, it is possible that the trend is set. Note: Below level 21, even if ascending, the indicator is detecting consolidation.



