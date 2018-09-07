Rush Point Histograma

Rush Point Histogram
Continuity force indicator.
Operation:
After a breach of support or resistance of an asset, the trader can understand by reading the histogram if such a move tends to continue, thus filtering false breaks or short breaks without trend formation.
Through a simple, level-based reading, the trader can make a decision based on the histogram, where:
Below 21: No trend formation
21 to 34: Weak trend
34 to 55: Strong Trend
55 to 89: Strong tendency
Suggested Reading:
Observed disruption of support or resistance, check:
Histogram is over 21
The histogram is up in the last 2 bars
Under these conditions, statistically, it is possible that the trend is set.
Note: Below level 21, even if ascending, the indicator is detecting consolidation.