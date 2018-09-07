Rush Point System





It is a detector indicator of breakage of support and resistance with continuity force.





Operation:





The Rush Point System detects in real time when a buying or buying force exceeds the spread limits in order to consume large quantities of lots placed in the book, which made price barriers - also called support / resistance.





At the very moment of the break, the indicator will show in the current candle which force is acting, plotting in the green color to signal purchasing power and red to signal sales force, keeping the colors active until the end of the movement.





During the aggressive movement, the indicator may soften the red or green color, indicating exhaustion in the movement.





Suggested Reading:





Candle Green: Sign of breakage of resistance

Green Candle Smoothing: High motion exhaust signal

Red Candle: Support Break Signal

Candle Red Smoothing: Low motion exhaust signal



