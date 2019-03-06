ITMelite

    Get your IC Markets Rebeat Discount Account: Click here . Through this link,you will get 3$/Lot.If you apply for it yourself,it is 3.5$/Lot.

Are you ready?

Do you ever see an EA who cannot stop gaining?

Are you boring to find a good EA?

Now I offer an full automatic EA,just install it in seconds,money will keep coming...


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ITM EA introduction

1. ITM  EA is based on the price action, by judging the trend of daily and H4 ,while entry on H1.It is a trend EA and use martingale to optimize its entry position. Full automatic without manual operation.

2.IMT EA use pending order to find the best position,which lower the average price.

3.ITM  EA has many exit method 1) fixed stoploss 2)strategy stoploss 3)clearance on weekend

4. ITM  EA has breakeven and trailing stop to maxim the profit.

5  ITM It contains news filter function which can properly avoid the sudden of market movements.

6.ITM  EA works good on any symbols,which pass 10 or 20 years backtest always.

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Suggestion

1. EA  work on H1

2. EA use H4 and D1 to judge the trend, so GMT offset affect the result.If backtest, please use GMT+2 (DST) or GMT+3(Standard time) such as ICMarkets, Tickmill, FBS etc.

2.The elite version only allows trading  EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY EURJPY GBPJPY GBPCHF  NZDCHF  GBPAUD  EURNZD   , each one pass the 10-20 years’ backtest.（VIP version can trade 29 currencies）

3.Standard Lots:

3000USD   1-2 symbols

5000USD   3-5 symbols

10000USD   9 symbols

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Parameters

ENUM_Trading_Mode                                 MarketOrder/StopOrder

Use_Auto_RiskMM                                     Turn on compounding

Initial Funds                                             Starting amount

RiskMM(0.1-2)                                         MoneyManagement(0.1-2)

Stop_Loss                                               Stoploss

Target_Profit                                         TakeProfit

Stop_Profit                                            Maxim Profit pips

Max_Loss                                               Maxim stoploss money

Trading_Time                                        Limit the trade time

Start_Time(Server Time)                       Start time

End_Time(Server Time)                         End time

Closeing_Friday                                     Close on Friday

Closeing_Time(Server Time)                 Close time on Friday

UseGMT                                                Automatic GMT offset

GMT                                                      GMT offset 

Open_Setting                                        Use default settings

Open_Level(1-50)                                 Max Levels(1-50) 

Allowed_Max_Spread                            Max Spread 

Satisfy(10-150)                                    Filter 1 (10-150)

Satisfy(10-100)                                   Filter 2 (10-100)

Satisfy(10-100)                                   Filter 3 (10-100)

Satisfy(10-100)                                  Filter 4(10-100)

Present_Price(10-150)                      Flexible grid(10-150)

Partial Trailing Fuction                        Start the unpacking function

Partial Trailing Reap Valueint               Starting amount

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5 (2)
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
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5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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