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ITM EA introduction

1. ITM EA is based on the price action, by judging the trend of daily and H4 ,while entry on H1.It is a trend EA and use martingale to optimize its entry position. Full automatic without manual operation.

2.IMT EA use pending order to find the best position,which lower the average price.

3.ITM EA has many exit method 1) fixed stoploss 2)strategy stoploss 3)clearance on weekend

4. ITM EA has breakeven and trailing stop to maxim the profit.

5 ITM It contains news filter function which can properly avoid the sudden of market movements.

6.ITM EA works good on any symbols,which pass 10 or 20 years backtest always.

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Suggestion

1. EA work on H1

2. EA use H4 and D1 to judge the trend, so GMT offset affect the result.If backtest, please use GMT+2 (DST) or GMT+3(Standard time) such as ICMarkets, Tickmill, FBS etc.

2.The elite version only allows trading EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY EURJPY GBPJPY GBPCHF NZDCHF GBPAUD EURNZD , each one pass the 10-20 years’ backtest.（VIP version can trade 29 currencies）

3.Standard Lots:

3000USD 1-2 symbols

5000USD 3-5 symbols

10000USD 9 symbols

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Parameters