Historical Day Levels

Indicator builds the following historical day levels

  • Resistance Levels — a price level above which it is supposedly difficult for a security or market to rise:
    • R3 Day — daily resistance price #3;
    • R2 Day — daily resistance price #2;
    • R1 Day — daily resistance price #1;
  • Support Levels — a price level below which it is supposedly difficult for a security or market to fall.
    • S1 Day — daily support line price #1;
    • S2 Day — daily support line price #2;
    • S3 Day — daily support line price #3;
  • Extremes Levels — a maximum and minimum price of a day:
    • High Day — maximum day price;
    • Low Day — minimum day price;
  • Forecast Extremes Levels — a maximum and minimum forecast price of a day:
    • Project High Day — maximum forecast day price;
    • Project Low Day — minimum forecast day price;
  • Middle Day — middle day price;
  • Period levels — an open and close price of the day:
    • Open Day — opened day price;
    • Close Day — closed day price;
  • Direct Day — forecast direction of a day price;
  • Redirect Day — daily price, where the direction of price movement has changed.


Indicator parameters

  • History day limit:
    • 0 — no limits (default);
    • N — display N days;
  • OpenColor — color for open day level (default: Blue);
  • OpenLineStyle — line style for open day level (default: Solid);
  • CloseColor — line style for close day level (default: Blue);
  • count:
    • 0 — display levels based on calculation current day;
    • 1 — display levels based on calculation previous day (default);
    • N — display levels based on calculation previous N day;
  • MiddleColor — color for middle day level (default: Yellow);
  • RedirectColor — color for redirect day level (default: Aqua);
  • HighColor — color for high day level (default: Red);
  • LowColor — color for low day level (default: Green).
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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