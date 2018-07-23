Historical Day Levels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Indicator builds the following historical day levels
- Resistance Levels — a price level above which it is supposedly difficult for a security or market to rise:
- R3 Day — daily resistance price #3;
- R2 Day — daily resistance price #2;
- R1 Day — daily resistance price #1;
- Support Levels — a price level below which it is supposedly difficult for a security or market to fall.
- S1 Day — daily support line price #1;
- S2 Day — daily support line price #2;
- S3 Day — daily support line price #3;
- Extremes Levels — a maximum and minimum price of a day:
- High Day — maximum day price;
- Low Day — minimum day price;
- Forecast Extremes Levels — a maximum and minimum forecast price of a day:
- Project High Day — maximum forecast day price;
- Project Low Day — minimum forecast day price;
- Middle Day — middle day price;
- Period levels — an open and close price of the day:
- Open Day — opened day price;
- Close Day — closed day price;
- Direct Day — forecast direction of a day price;
- Redirect Day — daily price, where the direction of price movement has changed.
Indicator parameters
- History day limit:
- 0 — no limits (default);
- N — display N days;
- OpenColor — color for open day level (default: Blue);
- OpenLineStyle — line style for open day level (default: Solid);
- CloseColor — line style for close day level (default: Blue);
- count:
- 0 — display levels based on calculation current day;
- 1 — display levels based on calculation previous day (default);
- N — display levels based on calculation previous N day;
- MiddleColor — color for middle day level (default: Yellow);
- RedirectColor — color for redirect day level (default: Aqua);
- HighColor — color for high day level (default: Red);
- LowColor — color for low day level (default: Green).