Historical Week Levels
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Indicator builds the following historical week levels:
- Resistance Levels — a price level above which it is supposedly difficult for a security or market to rise:
- R3 Week — weekly resistance price #3;
- R2 Week — weekly resistance price #2;
- R1 Week — weekly resistance price #1;
- Support Levels — a price level below which it is supposedly difficult for a security or market to fall.
- S1 Week — weekly support line price #1;
- S2 Week — weekly support line price #2;
- S3 Week — weekly support line price #3;
- Extremes Levels — a maximum and minimum price of a week:
- High Week — maximum week price;
- Low Week — minimum week price;
- Forecast Extremes Levels — a maximum and minimum forecast price of a week:
- Project High Week — maximum forecast week price;
- Project Low Week — minimum forecast week price;
- Middle Week — middle week price;
- Period levels — an open and close price of the week:
- Open Week — opened week price;
- Close Week — closed week price;
- Direct Week — forecast direction of week price;
- Redirect Week — weekly price, where the direction of price movement has changed.
Indicator parameters:
- History week limit:
- 0 — no limits (default);
- N — display N weeks;
- OpenColor — color for open week level (default: Blue);
- OpenLineStyle — line style for open week level (default: Solid);
- CloseColor — line style for close week level (default: Blue);
- count:
- 0 — display levels based on calculation current week;
- 1 — display levels based on calculation previous week (default);
- N — display levels based on calculation previous N week;
- MiddleColor — color for middle week level (default: Yellow);
- RedirectColor — color for redirect week level (default: Aqua);
- HighColor — color for high week level (default: Red);
- LowColor — color for low week level (default: Green).