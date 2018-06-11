Average True Range Extended

This is an extension of the Average True Range indicator with the breakdown of price gain, loss, and standard deviation; with the price break down into price gain and loss, this can now be used as an oscillator with standard deviation as the queue to time the entry and exit.


Settings

  • ATR Period - Typically set at 12.
  • ExtStdDev Period - This the period for the Standard Deviation and it typically follows the ATR Period.


How to use

Buy / Sell Direction - If the green (gain) is higher than the loss (red), means to buy and vice versa.

  • Buy
    • Entry - When the black line (standard deviation) cross over the green line and the green line is above the red line.
    • Exit - When black line touches the green line OR green line (almost) touches the blue line (ATR) OR black line reaches the peak.
  • Sell
    • Entry - When the black (standard deviation) cross over the red line and the green line is above the green line.
    • Exit - When the black line touches the red line OR red line (almost) touches the blue line (ATR) OR black line reaches the peak.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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