Average True Range Extended

This is an extension of the Average True Range indicator with the breakdown of price gain, loss, and standard deviation; with the price break down into price gain and loss, this can now be used as an oscillator with standard deviation as the queue to time the entry and exit.





Settings

ATR Period - Typically set at 12.

ExtStdDev Period - This the period for the Standard Deviation and it typically follows the ATR Period.





How to use

Buy / Sell Direction - If the green (gain) is higher than the loss (red), means to buy and vice versa.