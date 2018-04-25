Max Min Prices
- Indicators
-
Maxim KhrolenkoTrade experience in forex since 2007. Programming in MQL4 since 2010., in MQL5 since 2012, and HTML, CSS, JS/JQuery.
Languages: русский, polski, english.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The "Max Min Prices" indicator determines the maximum and minimum prices between two candles within the trading day and shows them as rectangles on the price chart.
Indicator Parameters
- Start hour – hour of the start candle
- Start minute - minute of the start candle
- End hour – hour of the end candle
- End minute - minute of the end candle
- Rectangle lines type - style of the rectangle lines
- Rectangle lines width - width of the rectangle lines
- Rectangle filling - fill the rectangle with color
- Colour - color of the rectangle and price labels
- Is show max and min prices - show the labels of the maximum and minimum prices
- Text font size - font size
- Move text - move the price labels