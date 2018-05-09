Max Min Prices One
- Indicators
-
Maxim KhrolenkoTrade experience in forex since 2007. Programming in MQL4 since 2010., in MQL5 since 2012, and HTML, CSS, JS/JQuery.
Languages: русский, polski, english.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Max Min Prices One indicator determines the maximum and minimum prices between two candles and shows them as rectangle on the price chart. You may also show the price values and their levels as horizontal lines.
Parameters
- Start bar time – time of the start candle
- End bar time – time of the end candle
- Rectangle filling - fill the rectangle with color
- Is show max and min prices - show labels of the maximum and minimum prices
- Is show horizontal lines - show levels of the maximum and minimum prices
- Rectangle, texts and lines color - color of the rectangle, price labels and their levels
- Rectangle and lines type - style of the rectangle and levels lines
- Rectangle and lines width of line - width of the rectangle and levels lines
- Text font size - font size
- Move text - move the price labels