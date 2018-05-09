Max Min Prices One

The Max Min Prices One indicator determines the maximum and minimum prices between two candles and shows them as rectangle on the price chart. You may also show the price values and their levels as horizontal lines.


Parameters

  • Start bar time – time of the start candle
  • End bar time – time of the end candle
  • Rectangle filling - fill the rectangle with color
  • Is show max and min prices - show labels of the maximum and minimum prices
  • Is show horizontal lines - show levels of the maximum and minimum prices
  • Rectangle, texts and lines color - color of the rectangle, price labels and their levels
  • Rectangle and lines type - style of the rectangle and levels lines
  • Rectangle and lines width of line - width of the rectangle and levels lines
  • Text font size - font size
  • Move text - move the price labels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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The "Max Min Prices" indicator determines the maximum and minimum prices between two candles within the trading day and shows them as rectangles on the price chart. Indicator Parameters Start hour – hour of the start candle Start minute - minute of the start candle End hour – hour of the end candle End minute - minute of the end candle Rectangle lines type - style of the rectangle lines Rectangle lines width - width of the rectangle lines Rectangle filling - fill the rectangle with color Colour
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