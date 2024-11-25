Crosshair Percent MT5

This tool allows you to better analyze your chart.

With "Crosshair Percent", you can calculate distances in the chart in a percentage way (in a very simple way, when the pointer is attached in the form of a crosshair: CRTL + F).

The utility allows to measure and/or calculate the movements of the price NOT only in points, use a measure in professional terms as it is the percentage.

The result is shown in two parts of the screen, one of them, next to the position of the pointer and the other in a fixed place on the chart.


Input

  • Color_To_Show = result text color.
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Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Candle Pips MT5" indicator is a tool that helps us a quick way to see the size of the candles on our platform; this is not only of great help to any trader who wants to study the market thoroughly, it is helpful in various strategies that are based on size of the candles. The indicator shows the value in Pips of each candle to our current graph, rounded to an integer. The indicator also shows the information as a histogram, at the bottom of the graph. It has simple inputs: Candle Type:   t
Color Chart
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicators
Visualize your charts differently in MetaTrader 5. The product is good for comparing the prices, since the indicator draws High, Close, HLC, etc. It is useful when applied with other indicators (like MACD). This simple indicator colors the entire space below the chart allowing you to see the market with greater clarity. You will see the actual price, trends, and the market behavior. ‌Indicator parameters: Applied_Price : From this option you can select the type of price you want to draw with th
Five Candles Pattern
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicators
The "Five Candle Pattern" indicator is a novel way to see the market, because with it we can compare and/or seek training or the pattern of the past 4 or 5 Candles, and identify them in the same graph, to view your behavior at an earlier time. The indicator creates a pattern of those 4 or 5 candles and searches backward, identifies, and marks the same formation or pattern. With that information you adjust the strategy that is operating, or create a new one, because you can compare the past devel
Price Statistics
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicators
This indicator works only 5 digits Brokers. It is impossible to talk about the study of the Forex market or any market without considering of that market statistics. In this case, our indicator "price statistics" we have a new way to study our chart, giving information of the price in a range of pips you want to study for example, can we know how many times the price closes or opens into spaces 10, 20, 30, 50, 100 pips or more; and know them not only in numbers but also draws this relationship a
Price Break
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicators
The "Price Break" indicator is a powerful tool for any trader. If the price breaks the levels the indicator shows, there is a 77% chance it will go in the same direction. If it exceeds the blue line, there are many possibilities for the price to rise. On the contrary, if it passes down the red line, it means that there are many possibilities for the price to drop. We should always consider the latest indicator signal, so we should rely only on the last blue arrow and the last red arrow. The indi
Candle Pips
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
3 (1)
Indicators
The "Candle Pips" indicator is a tool that helps us a quick way to see the size of the candles on our platform; this is not only of great help to any trader who wants to study the market thoroughly, it is helpful in various strategies that are based on size of the candles. The indicator shows the value in Pips of each candle to our current graph, rounded to an integer. The indicator also shows the information as a histogram, at the bottom of the graph. It has simple inputs: Candle Type: this ent
Manager Trade FULL
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Utilities
Manager Trade is a tool that will help you manage trades in an easy and simple way. It is a panel that on its first tab contains buttons and inputs, beautiful and intuitive, that allow you to place operations much faster. In its second tab, all the orders of the account are listed, leaving them available to close each one with a single click of a button. Main features Place direct and pending orders with a single click, and in the same screen adjust SL, TP and Lots without having to reload the
Crosshair Percent MT4
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Utilities
This tool allows you to better analyze your chart. With "Crosshair Percent", you can calculate distances in the chart in a percentage way (in a very simple way, when the pointer is attached in the form of a crosshair: CRTL + F). The utility allows to measure and/or calculate the movements of the price NOT only in points, use a measure in professional terms as it is the percentage. The result is shown in two parts of the screen, one of them, next to the position of the pointer and the other in a
Color Chart MT5
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Utilities
Visualize your charts differently in MetaTrader 5. The product is good for comparing the prices, since the indicator draws High, Close, HLC, etc. It is useful when applied with other indicators (like MACD). This simple indicator colors the entire space below the chart allowing you to see the market with greater clarity. You will see the actual price, trends, and the market behavior. Indicator parameters Applied_Price : From this option you can select the type of price you want to draw with the
Five Candles Pattern MT5
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicators
The "Five Candle Pattern" indicator is a novel way to see the market, because with it we can compare and/or seek training or the pattern of the past 4 or 5 Candles, and identify them in the same graph, to view your behavior at an earlier time. The indicator creates a pattern of those 4 or 5 candles and searches backward, identifies, and marks the same formation or pattern. With that information you adjust the strategy that is operating, or create a new one, because you can compare the past devel
Price Statistics MT5
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicators
This indicator works only 5 digits Brokers. It is impossible to talk about the study of the Forex market or any market without considering of that market statistics. In this case, our indicator "price statistics" we have a new way to study our chart, giving information of the price in a range of pips you want to study for example, can we know how many times the price closes or opens into spaces 10, 20, 30, 50, 100 pips or more; and know them not only in numbers but also draws this relationship a
Price Break MT5
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicators
The "Price Break" indicator is a powerful tool for any trader. If the price breaks the levels the indicator shows, there is aproximatelly a 77% chance it will go in the same direction. If it exceeds the blue line, there are many possibilities for the price to rise. On the contrary, if it passes down the red line, it means that there are many possibilities for the price to drop. We should always consider the latest indicator signal, so we should rely only on the last blue arrow and the last red a
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