The "Candle Pips MT5" indicator is a tool that helps us a quick way to see the size of the candles on our platform; this is not only of great help to any trader who wants to study the market thoroughly, it is helpful in various strategies that are based on size of the candles.

The indicator shows the value in Pips of each candle to our current graph, rounded to an integer.

The indicator also shows the information as a histogram, at the bottom of the graph.

It has simple inputs: