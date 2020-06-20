Ichimoku Dashboard

The PM Ichimoku Dashboard will show you 28 Currencies and 2 metals on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Month) with their own status for the indicator.

How to understand the status:

  • Zero: Tenkan equal Kijun
  • Green/Red Circle: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo)
  • Green Circle + Down arrow: Price above Cloud but Tenkan below Kijun
  • Red Circle+ Up arrow: Price below Cloud but Tenkan above Kijun
  • Grey Circle: Price inside Cloud

Indicator Parameter:

  • Tenkan-sen - Tenkan sen period
  • Kijun-sen - Kijun sen period
  • Senkou Span B - Senkou Span B period
  • Minimum Kumo Width to ignore - Minimum value of Kumo Cloud Width






















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