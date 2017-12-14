CCI currency strength meter

5

CCI Currency Strength Meter uses CCI (Commodity Channel Index) to monitor how strong a currency is, or in other words, if it's being bought or sold by the majority compared to the other currencies. If you load this indicator on a chart, it will first display the strength-lines of the currencies (base and counter currency of the chart) with changeable solid lines. Also, you can add up to five additional currencies to the "comparison pool," that already has the base and the profit (counter) currency. So, in total, you can display up to 7 lines.

Note: This is a multicurrency indicator. So, if you want to test this indicator, I provided the DEMO version that has a lot of limitations. The link to this DEMO version is: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26981

Settings for the CCI indicator used:

  • CCI period: the period of the CCI (14 by default),
  • Apply to: which price should CCI be based on (close, open, high, low, median...),
  • Smoothing Factor: so that the lines don't look choppy; less or 1 = No smoothing, and 2 or more = smoothing applied (the smoothing factor applies to the CCI currency strength meter indicator, and not to the CCI used).
  • History: the number of candles to be displayed.

Lines formatting for the base and counter currency:

  • Color of the base currency: self-explanatory, select the color for the base currency,
  • Width: width of the line of the base currency,
  • Style: line style (solid, dash, dot...),
  • Color of the profit currency: color for the counter currency,
  • Width: width of the line of the profit currency,
  • Style: the style of the line of the profit currency (solid, dot, dash...).

Next is formatting for the additional 5 currencies (this one example is the same for all 5):

  • Currency n: write in the 3 letters symbol of the currency you want to display (examples: "eur" or "aUd" or "usD" or "NZD".."Btc" - all these formats are acceptable)
  • Color: color of that selected currency,
  • Width: line width,
  • Style: line style (if width is 1).

The same is for the next 4 currencies. In total, you can display up to 7 currencies.

Suggestion: Watch the provided video to make everything clear and/or check out the DEMO version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26981.

Reviews 2
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.12.20 04:29 
 

i used this indicator for quite some time and it has yielded positive results - overall a very good indicator

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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RSI Currency Strength Meter
Miroslav Stojic
Indicators
RSI Currency Strength Meter uses RSI (Relative Strength Index) to monitor how strong a currency is, or in other words, if it's being bought or sold by the majority compared to the other currencies. It displays the strength-lines of the currencies of the pair (base and counter currency of the chart) with changeable solid lines. Also, you can add up to five additional currencies to the "comparison pool". If you want to look and compare, for example, EUR, USD and JPY, it will only look at the EURUS
STO currency strength meter
Miroslav Stojic
Indicators
STO Currency Strength Meter uses Stochastic Oscillator to monitor how strong a currency is, or in other words, if it's being bought or sold by the majority compared to the other currencies. It displays the strength-lines of the currencies of the pair (base and counter currencies of the chart) with changeable solid lines. Also, you can add up to five additional currencies to the "comparison pool". If you want to look and compare, for example, EUR, USD and JPY, it will only look at the EURUSD, USD
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jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.12.20 04:29 
 

i used this indicator for quite some time and it has yielded positive results - overall a very good indicator

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.12.16 13:23 
 

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