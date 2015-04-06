DoublePowerGold

DoublePower Gold is a fully automated Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot runs on XAUUSD H1.


Expert Advisor Advantages

  • The EA does not use such systems as Martin, hedging, etc.
  • Good testing results with 99.9% of simulation quality.
  • Need only to set lot size or risk and Magic number.


Settings

  • OnlyClose - only close positions.
    • True
    • False
  • Risk - risk money managment.
    • Use Lot
    • Small
    • Midle
    • Max
  • Lot - fixed lot value.
  • Magic - magic number.
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