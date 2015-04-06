DoublePowerGold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
DoublePower Gold is a fully automated Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot runs on XAUUSD H1.
Expert Advisor Advantages
- The EA does not use such systems as Martin, hedging, etc.
- Good testing results with 99.9% of simulation quality.
- Need only to set lot size or risk and Magic number.
Settings
- OnlyClose - only close positions.
- True
- False
- Risk - risk money managment.
- Use Lot
- Small
- Midle
- Max
- Lot - fixed lot value.
- Magic - magic number.