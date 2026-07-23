ProCalculator


ProCalc Visualizer and ProTrader Console – Advanced Risk Calculator and Trading Panel for MetaTrader
Take complete control of your risk management and maximize your trade execution speed.
ProCalc Visualizer (combined with the order execution bar in the ProTrader Console) is a comprehensive, intuitive tool designed for demanding traders who value precision, clear charts, and lightning-fast execution speed. Say goodbye to manual lot size calculations – the panel automatically adjusts position sizes based on your capital management rules, allowing you to focus entirely on market analysis.
⚡ Key Features
1. Visual Position Management (Price Lines)
Set and change entry and risk levels directly on the chart in a fraction of a second:
Green Line: Take Profit (TP) level.
Blue Line: Entry price level – used for pending limit orders.
Red Line: Stop Loss (SL) level. Simply click the "PRICE LINES" button to activate the lines and freely drag them with the mouse. The panel calculates all parameters in real time as you move the lines.
2. Automatic Position Size Calculator (Pro Calculator)
The integrated side panel automatically calculates the optimal trading volume:
Risk Management (Risk Setting): Specify your risk as a percentage of your account balance (e.g., 1%) or as a fixed amount of cash (e.g., $100).
Live Statistics: The panel instantly displays your exact potential loss (Stop Limit Risk) and profit (Potential TP) in both your account currency and as a percentage.
Suggested Volume (Suggested Lots): Get a precisely calculated position size (e.g., 0.35 lots) perfectly aligned with your stop loss distance.
3. Maximum Flexibility and a Clear Layout (Switch to Horizontal Layout)
Prefer clear, easy-to-read charts? The tool seamlessly adapts to your workflow. With a single click, you can switch the interface from a vertical sidebar to a minimalistic horizontal trading bar (ProTrader Console) at the top of the screen. This maximizes your workspace for technical analysis, eliminating any visual distractions.
4. One-Click Trade Execution
Once you've set your lines and verified your risk, executing a trade is just a single click away:
MARKET: Instantly open a position at the current market price with automatically defined SL and TP levels.
LIMIT: Effortlessly place a pending limit order exactly where the blue entry line is.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader (MT4)
Asset Compatibility: Forex, commodities (including gold/XAUUSD), indices, and cryptocurrencies.
Interface: Fully responsive user interface with drag-and-drop support for all trade lines. Why choose ProCalc Visualizer?
In professional trading, every second counts, and errors in lot sizing can be extremely costly. ProCalc Visualizer completely eliminates human error from risk calculations. It guarantees discipline, security, and the perfect alignment of trade execution with your risk management strategy.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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