Trendator EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on a moving average an MACD and a custom trend tracking algorithm originally planned for large Timeframes like H1-H4-D1. Use this EA on EURUSD with the default settings if you want to use it on another Symbol you will need to optimize parameters especially TrendatorFactor. The basic settings are optimized and I will update them every 6 months. Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or just to give me a feedback.





Starter Kit

Symbol: EURUSD H4-D1.

Optimum deposit: $1000.

Leverage: doesn't matter.

ECN account with fast execution and low spreads.

VPS hosting is highly recommended.





Input parameters

TrendatorFactor - central factor of the algorithm to follow the trend

- central factor of the algorithm to follow the trend MagicNumber - this EA will only deal trades with this number.

- this EA will only deal trades with this number. ManualLots - default lot size used.

- default lot size used. UseAutoLots - (boolean) use or not the automatic calculation of lot size.

- (boolean) use or not the automatic calculation of lot size. AutoLotsRisk - percent of the free margin.

- percent of the free margin. UseTakeProfit - (boolean) use or not the take profit.

- (boolean) use or not the take profit. TakeProfit - the take profit value.

- the take profit value. UseTrailingStop - (boolean) use or not the trailing stop.

- (boolean) use or not the trailing stop. TrailingStop - the trailing stop speed.

- the trailing stop speed. UseMartingale - (boolean) use or not the martingale.

- (boolean) use or not the martingale. Martingale - factor of the martingale.





Note

I do not propose the rental because this EA is effective over time so it is better to buy it for an unlimited period.