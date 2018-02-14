Average Buy Sell and Breakeven price

This Indicator Shows 5 lines:

  1. Avg Buy - Average Buy price line & total size for all open long positions in your chart
  2. Avg Sell - Average Sell price line & total size for all open short positions in your chart
  3. B / E - Breakeven price line & total size for all open (long & short) positions in your chart
  4. S / L - Stop Loss price line
  5. T / P - Take Profit price line
  • Calculation includes Commissions and Swaps
  • Works for a specific Magic Number trades or all trades on chart
  • All currency pairs and all currency accounts
  • Tick Size / Tick Value are displayed as well


Inputs

  • Magic Number: Enter Magic Number or leave it at default (-1) for all trades on chart
  • Account Currency: Your account currency
  • Line: Show/Hide each from 5 available lines (1 - Avg Buy, 2 - Avg Sell, 3 - B / E, 4 - S / L, 5 - T / P)
  • Text: Show/Hide line's description (Name, Price, Size)
  • Line Color: Choose line's color (by default Avg Buy is green, Avg Sell is red, B / E is white, T / P & S / L are magenta)
  • Line Width: Choose line's width (all lines by default are 3)
  • Line Style: Choose line's style (Solid, Dash, Dot, Dashdot, Dashdotdot)
  • Text Color: Change text color for line's description (by default white)
  • Text Size: Change text size for line's description (by default 8)
  • Text Offset: Distance between line and text (by default 5 pips)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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