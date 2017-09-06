Currency Strength Index Oscillator

The Currency Strength Index Oscillator multicurrency trend oscillator shows the interaction of the indices of the current symbol's currencies calculated on the basis of the cross-rates of Majors.


Features

  • Calculations are based on complete bars, therefore, it does not redraw.
  • It works on any symbols that include the Majors (AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY).
  • It works on any timeframes.
  • It loads only the cross-rates required for the current symbol.
  • To work correctly, it requires the history of the cross-rates to be available (in case the history is less than 100 bars, an alert will be generated). The current amount of history on the pairs used will be output to the log.


Description

The indicator represents two curves moving between levels 0 and 100.

  • The green line (0-line) reflects the index of the symbol's base currency (the first currency in the symbol's name, for example: GBP for the GBPJPY pair).
  • The red line (1-line) reflects the index of the quote currency (the second currency in the symbol name, for example: JPY for the GBPJPY pair).

There is one input parameter: period - the number of bars to calculate the values of the indices. It is recommended to select this parameter based on the volatility of the current symbol on the current timeframe.


Signals

It is possible to find specific signals for each symbol, which the indicator shows. The main signals peculiar to all pairs are the interaction of the currencies' index lines with each other and the levels 50, 20, 80.

  • If the 0-line is above the 1-line, then an uptrend on the current symbol is present, and vice versa;
  • During a stable trend, the lines are located at a distance from each other and usually, but not necessarily, on the opposite sides of level 50.
  • Intersection of the index lines means a possible beginning of a trend. This can be confirmed by a further distancing of the lines from each other during 3-5 bars (ideally, the lines moving away to either sides of the level 50).
  • One of the lines crossing the level 50 indicates a possible end of the trend.
  • If both lines move together near the level 50, then the current pair is in a flat.


Warning

As with any other indicator, this indicator's signals should be used in conjunction with other indicators in order to increase the signal quality.

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TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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