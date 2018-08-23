IntraDayTrack

IntradayTrack displays daily support and resistance lines based on the average symbol volatility for a certain period. You can tilt the line to a certain angle both at the beginning and the end of a trading period.


Parameters

  • Track period - the period of drawing lines (day, week, month)
  • Avg price range – number of days the average volatility is considered for
  • Start value (Avg %) – distance between the lines at the beginning of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period
  • End value (AVG %) - distance between the lines at the end of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period
  • History – number of last days the indicator is displayed for


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