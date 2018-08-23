IntraDayTrack MT5

IntradayTrack displays on the price chart daily support and resistance lines based on average volatility instruments for a certain period. In the indicator, it is possible to tilt the line to a certain angle both at the beginning of the trading day and at the end of the trading period.


Parameters

  • Track period - the period of drawing lines (day, week, month)
  • Avg price range - number of days the average volatility is considered for
  • Start value (Avg%) - distance between the lines at the beginning of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period
  • End value (Avg%) - distance between the lines at the end of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period
  • History - number of last days the indicator is displayed for
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Dmitriy Novitskiy
Indicators
OSMA Breakout indicator displays signals formed at the time of overcoming the previous extremum of OSMA while simultaneously forming the extremum point on the price chart. If the extremum of the previous wave is punched, but the price remains in flat (in a narrow range), the signal is not displayed. This approach allows you to reduce the number of false signals in a long trend and the divergence of the indicator. The indicator works on any trading instrument and timeframe. Parameters Fast EMA P
IntraDayTrack
Dmitriy Novitskiy
Indicators
IntradayTrack displays daily support and resistance lines based on the average symbol volatility for a certain period. You can tilt the line to a certain angle both at the beginning and the end of a trading period. Parameters Track period - the period of drawing lines (day, week, month) Avg price range – number of days the average volatility is considered for Start value (Avg %) – distance between the lines at the beginning of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period E
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