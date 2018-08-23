IntraDayTrack MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 23 August 2018
- Activations: 5
IntradayTrack displays on the price chart daily support and resistance lines based on average volatility instruments for a certain period. In the indicator, it is possible to tilt the line to a certain angle both at the beginning of the trading day and at the end of the trading period.
Parameters
- Track period - the period of drawing lines (day, week, month)
- Avg price range - number of days the average volatility is considered for
- Start value (Avg%) - distance between the lines at the beginning of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period
- End value (Avg%) - distance between the lines at the end of a trading day in % of the average volatility for a selected period
- History - number of last days the indicator is displayed for