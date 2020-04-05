Very profitable expert Advisor.(see profitability and maximum drawdown).





It was executed on an order for the company.

SALE IS PROHIBITED!!!!!













-------------------------------------------------

Rules:

Trade only on EURUSD. stop - false.

bar-0.0025 _ height of the bar to start opening an order.





the higher the bar, the less risk and less profitability.(minimum 0.0015)





LotTrend - 0.01 _ for quiet trading.(100$ - min. Deposit)





Profit_all-3.0 _ closing all profit orders.





Profit_ord-0.5 _ closing by order profit.





SL--1 _ profit of the order that the program starts working with, for output to plus.





LotTrend - 0.01 LotTrend - 0.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- LotTrend - 0.01 LotTrend - 0.1 bar - 0.0025 bar - 0.0025 Profit_all - 3.0 Profit_all - 30.0 Profit_ord - 0.5 Profit_ord - 5 SL - -1 SL - -10 ----------------------------------------------------------





The yellow color (profit) in figure 3 means that orders cannot be forcibly closed.





The green color (profit) in figures 4 and 5 means that orders can be forcibly closed.





When you click the button (close) - all orders will be closed.





If you do not forcibly close orders, they will be closed based on the total profit(