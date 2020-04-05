SPro
Very profitable expert Advisor.(see profitability and maximum drawdown).
It was executed on an order for the company.
Rules:
Trade only on EURUSD.
stop - false.
bar-0.0025 _ height of the bar to start opening an order.
the higher the bar, the less risk and less profitability.(minimum 0.0015)
LotTrend - 0.01 _ for quiet trading.(100$ - min. Deposit)
Profit_all-3.0 _ closing all profit orders.
Profit_ord-0.5 _ closing by order profit.
SL--1 _ profit of the order that the program starts working with, for output to plus.
LotTrend - 0.01 LotTrend - 0.1
bar - 0.0025 bar - 0.0025
Profit_all - 3.0 Profit_all - 30.0
Profit_ord - 0.5 Profit_ord - 5
SL - -1 SL - -10
The yellow color (profit) in figure 3 means that orders cannot be forcibly closed.
The green color (profit) in figures 4 and 5 means that orders can be forcibly closed.
When you click the button (close) - all orders will be closed.
If you do not forcibly close orders, they will be closed based on the total profit(