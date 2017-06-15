TradeLeader B3 Bovespa Scanner

You can change all assets to your Market or Forex. Just replace the assets in the groups above! No asset limits!

TradeLeader B3/Bovespa Scanner is an indicator that allows you to observe the entire market heat map in a single chart.

More images in high definition in https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/ougaske/blog

  • Track all the assets of the stock market separated by liquidity groups.
  • Customize the alert level for opportunities.
  • Display in real time the Ibovespa, minicontracts of Index and Dollar or any other instrument that you wish to highlight.
  • Click on the desired asset and a chart will open for better analysis and commercialization.

We use this panel daily, which allows us to observe trends and opportunities that the native Market Watch does not show.

It is very simple to use and automatically loads the necessary assets into your MetaTrader (of course, your broker must provide these quotes).

You can even customize the groups that will appear on the panel, even include Forex and international assets, indexes, etc that you wish.

As a convenience, the indicator already comes with all assets reported by B3/Bovespa this month (May/2017) in alphabetical order and in groups for liquidity.

However, you can modify them at will, and in the future change any portfolio/asset to your liking.

For example, compare the Ibovespa, S & P, DownJones, Dollar, etc. in the panel. Just have your brokerage give you quotes.


Main Parameters

  • Groups for scan: 0 - all assets / 1 - only the assets of the index Ibovespa / 2 - smallcaps / 3 - medium liquidity assets / 4 - assets with low liquidity.
  • Mini Index / Index: Choose up to three assets to highlight in the panel.
  • BlueShips (6 assets): Assets that move the Ibovespa index, but you can change them if you wish.
  • 1st Group assets Ibovespa: Assets that participate in the Ibovespa.
  • 2nd Group assets Ibovespa: Assets that participate in the Ibovespa.
  • 1st Group SmallCaps assets: Good liquid assets, but not participating in Ibovespa. They provide good deals.
  • 2nd group SmallCaps assets: Good liquid assets, but not participating in Ibovespa. They provide good deals.
  • 1st Group assets Average Liquidity: Medium liquidity assets, but not participating in Ibovespa. They provide good business.
  • 2nd Group assets Average Liquidity: Medium liquid assets, but not participating in Ibovespa. They provide good deals.
  • 1st Group assets Liquidity Low: Low liquidity assets. Provide good deals if analyzed in a judicious way, of course, with more risk.
  • 2nd Group assets Liquidity Low: Assets with low liquidity. Provide good deals if analyzed in a judicious way, of course, with more risk.
  • Attention: Percentage value you want to be alerted, in highlighted yellow, on the heat map.

Note:

  • If you want to include any assets, separate them by commas.
  • Do not duplicate assets. This will cause a black icon to appear on the screen as a doubling warning. Just access the product properties and remove the duplicate item.
  • By choosing to show all the assets, you understand that you must have RAM available for this. In our tests, the indicator consumed 200 MB (comparative, MetaTrader consumes 100 MB on average).
  • The first time the indicator will take a few minutes to load the history. It will depend on the time of how many assets you chose and your Internet.

Thank you for your interest! I am available for suggestions.

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Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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The on-balance volume indicator (OBV) is a momentum indicator and was developed in 1963 by Joseph E. Granville. The OBV shows the importance of a volume and its relationship with the price. It compares the positive and negative volume flows against its price over a time period. To provide further confirmation that a trend may be weakening, Granville recommended using a 20-period moving average in conjunction with the OBV. As a result, OBV users could then observe such events more easily by notin
TradeLeader Dolar Pontos Decisivos
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TradeLeader PD - Pontos Decisivos O indicador TradeLeader PD completa seu trade system com as informações realmente relevantes. No painel você verá diversas informações consolidadas e sua relação com o preço. Compare os fluxos de compras e vendas(agressão), delta e muito mais. Veja abaixo o que somente o TradeLeader PD pode oferecer em um só indicador, elevando o Metatrader a outras plataformas profissionais especializadas. Painel Variação em porcentagem e ícone. Livro de ofertas: Resistênci
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