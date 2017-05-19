Bullet Expert

5

The Bullet Expert trades automatically. It belongs to level breakout scalping strategies. It is designed for high-speed trading on the financial instrument it is attached to. In order to trade different financial instruments simultaneously the EA must be attached to the chart of each relevant financial instrument. The Expert Advisor trades using pending orders.

Different combinations of input parameters, timeframes and financial instruments provide the trader with wide tactical trading opportunities, which allows customizing the trading in conditions of mass application of the strategy.


Input parameters

  1. Initial Deposit - the initial deposit.
  2. Lot Fixed - fixed lot.
  3. Last Lot - the last lot (in case the EA is reloaded).
  4. Lot Percent - lot as a percentage of free margin.
  5. Lot Type:
    • Fixed.
    • Percentage.
    • Differentiated.
  6. Strategy Type:
    • Intensive.
    • Normal.
    • Mild.
  7. TakeProfit Start Distance - starting distance of Take Profit:
    • Long.
    • Short.
    • Long-Short (converts the distance after opening an order form long to short).
  8. Bars Number - the number of bars.
  9. Distance - the minimum allowed distance for pending orders of one type, in points.
  10. Inside Level - distance of the price from the level breakout for the Normal trading style.
  11. Long TakeProfit - long Take Profit in points.
  12. Short TakeProfit - short Take Profit in points.
  13. StopLoss - Stop Loss in points.
  14. StopLoss Virtual - virtual Stop Loss in points (0 - disabled).
  15. Order Symbol Limit - limit on the number of positions and pending orders of one type.
  16. Magic Number - magic number.
  17. Monday Start Time - operation start time on Monday (server time).
  18. Friday Finish Time - operation end time on Friday (server time).
  19. Daily Start Time - daily operation start time except Monday (server time).
  20. Daily Finish Time - daily operation end time except Friday (server time).
  21. Spread Maximum - maximum spread.
  22. StopLevel Maximum - maximum Stop Level.
  23. Pips as Profit for Breakeven StopLoss - the number of points in profit to transfer Stop Loss to breakeven (0 - disabled).
  24. Pips as Profit for TrailingStop - the number of points in profit for Trailing Stop (0 - disabled).
  25. Slippage - slippage in points when closing.
  26. Slippage Defense - protection against slippage in points.
  27. Use Slippage Defense - apply slippage protection:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  28. Use TP Management - apply Take Profit management:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  29. Use Daily Pause - apply daily pause in trading:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  30. Connection Control - monitor connection to the trading server:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  31. Send Mail - send email notifications about disconnection from the trading server:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  32. Print Report - print reports:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  33. Language - language of the notifications:
    • English.
    • Russian.

The real Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are always set. Input parameters 23 and 24 can be used both together and separately. The virtual Stop Loss is static. If it is used, it can be placed closer to the Open price than the real Stop Loss.


Limitations

The number of bars for trading and testing must be greater than 99.


Recommendations

Screenshots of testing results on М30 or Н1 show the best financial instruments for applying the EA. However, it is also possible to trade other financial instruments and timeframes. It is possible to trade multiple financial instruments and/or timeframes simultaneously.

Trading should be performed on a VPS server with minimal latency. ECN/STP brokers with low or no commissions, tight spreads and no limits on scalping are preferable for trading. The Stop level and Freeze level should also be taken into account.

The EA is recommended for trading with market execution of trade orders on a VOLATILE market.

Please test the EA in the strategy tester on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Reviews 2
Yu Hang Xiong
319
Yu Hang Xiong 2017.08.03 08:57 
 

After a period of time testing ICMarkets platform, risk control is done very well, profitability is relatively stable, comprehensive look, the monthly profit rate of about 15-30%. Igor will also be careful to remind you to warn of closing EA before the important economic news releases, avoiding the risk of sudden slippage. On the whole, it's a nice EA program.

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Pablo Salgado
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Vladislav Filippov
Experts
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Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
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Experts
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Description Candlesticks is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrume
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Description Candlestick Tools  is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows one of four standard indicators as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator is calculated based on one of two indicators included in the standard package of the МetaТrader 4 terminal: CCI - Commodity Channel Index. RSI - Relative Strength Index. The default indicator is Commodity Channel Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespecti
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Indicators
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
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Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
MACD Line Smart
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
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Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:22 
 

Negative feedback!

Igor Semyonov
12662
Reply from developer Igor Semyonov 2022.09.23 17:08
The EA is recommended for VOLATILE markets. Markets aren't volatile for the last 5 years.
Yu Hang Xiong
319
Yu Hang Xiong 2017.08.03 08:57 
 

After a period of time testing ICMarkets platform, risk control is done very well, profitability is relatively stable, comprehensive look, the monthly profit rate of about 15-30%. Igor will also be careful to remind you to warn of closing EA before the important economic news releases, avoiding the risk of sudden slippage. On the whole, it's a nice EA program.

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