Two Ways Signal

5

This indicator works based on an improved system of triple moving averages (MA). In conjunction, this system is able to deliver impressive results in trading. The indicator is easy to use. It represents 2 arrows which are automatically drawn after a bar is closed, showing where the price is likely to move in the nearest future based on the combination of the signals from all MAs.


What is Moving Average (MA)?

It is one of the most popular, proven and efficient methods for Forex trading. Its primary objective is to average the price values by smoothing the local movements, thereby helping the trader to focus on the main price movements.

For ease of perception, users are shown only the arrows with sound notification about the appearance of a new arrow.


Features:

  • Never redraws arrows, shows the arrows after a bar closes;
  • Simple and easy-to-use indicator;
  • Works great with any strategy;
  • Works with any indicator;
  • Works equally well on any timeframe;
  • Work in any currency pairs.


Parameters

  • FasterMode 0 = sma, 1 = ema, 2 = smma, 3 = lwma (default = 0) - the mode that is applied to the fast moving average. Each mode is described below the parameters;
  • FasterMA (default = 5) - settings of the fast moving average which averages the price for the last 5 bars;
  • MediumMode 0 = sma, 1 = ema, 2 = smma, 3 = lwma (default = 0) - the mode that is applied to the slower moving average. Each mode is described below the parameters;
  • MediumMA (default = 20) - settings of the slower moving average which averages the price for the last 20 bars;
  • SlowerMode 0 = sma, 1 = ema, 2 = smma, 3 = lwma (default = 0) - the mode that is applied to the slow moving average. Each mode is described below the parameters;
  • SlowerMA (default = 34) - settings of the slow moving average which averages the price for the last 34 bars;
  • SoundAlert 0 = disabled 1 = enabled (default = 1) - enable/disable audio alerts about the appearance of a new arrow.


What are SMA, SMMA, EMA and LWMA

  • Simple Moving Average (SMA) is the arithmetic mean of n values from k-n+1 to k. In other words, the 5-day moving average for the current day is calculated by adding the previous five prices (i.e. current day plus four previous days) and dividing them by 5. That is, if the price were: 9, 8, 8, 9, 10, then the simple moving average will be equal to (9+8+8+9+10)/5=8.8. Consequently, at the current price of 10, the moving average will be equal to 8.8;
  • Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) is calculated using all prices available on the chart. It considers the "candles" (bars), which are located beyond the specified period, but with a decrease in the "weight" of each bar as the distance increases. Due to this, SMMA has a very low sensitivity to the price changes;
  • During the calculation of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) the earlier prices have less importance, while the later price have greater impact;
  • Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), similar to the exponential one, gives more "weight" to the more recent data, but it does so more pronounced and simpler. During the calculation of the 5-day weighted moving average, the current price is assigned five times the weight, the yesterday's price - four times the weight, the day before yesterday - three times, and so on. After that, the sum of all products is divided by the sum of the added weight. That is, (1·8+2·8+3·9+4·10+5·11)/(1+2+3+4+5) = 146/15 = 9,73.


Tips

  • Works perfectly in strategies with Fibonacci lines;
  • You can modify the modes and the number of scanned bars in the indicator settings, perhaps you will be able to find a better balance;
  • Works great in "breakout" strategies;
  • Do not go too far away from the figures set by default, otherwise, the indicator will work incorrectly.
Reviews 1
Denis Nikolaev
71188
Denis Nikolaev 2020.01.23 08:11 
 

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Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Flow Of Lines
Roman Vashchilin
5 (1)
Indicators
Flow Of Lines The indicator calculates and shows on a symbol chart trend channels, as well as the price movement channels, each of which corresponds to its specific timeframe. This method provides easy analysis of long- and short-term trend movement dynamics. In addition to all of the above, the indicator displays breakouts and the presence of a strong trend in the digital format (on the right top of the table). The lines that serve as the channel borders, can be at the same time used as certai
Right Direction Indicator
Roman Vashchilin
Indicators
This indicator is built on a high-precision strategy, which is based on a set of different Moving Averages. Together they form a strategy that provides stable, and most importantly accurate signals. What is a Moving Average (MA) It is one of the most popular, proven and effective ways to work in the Forex market. Its task is to average price values by smoothing local movements, thereby helping the trader to focus on the major price movements. How to Trade By default, the indicator has 2 lines
FX Scientific Scalper
Roman Vashchilin
Experts
The FX Scientific Scalper is a fully aitomated trading system for efficient scalping trading in the Forex market. The Expert Advisor uses a number of mathematical calculations for position opening. Does not use martingale. Does not use aggressive trading. Does not accumulate drawdown. The Expert Advisor trades smoothly and gradually increases its capacity. Its priority is saving the deposit. This significantly increases the chances of successful trading and minimizes risk. The robot can calculat
CutTheTrend FX
Roman Vashchilin
Experts
CutTheTrend FX is an automated trading Expert Advisor, which does not use indicators, because the analysis of history often leads to incorrect decisions in the future. The Expert Advisor analyses the current market situation based on Price Action and opens a position according to these calculations. It opens one position, but, if necessary, can apply grid algorithms to maintain positive operation. Also the EA is equipped with protective techniques, such as Trailing stop and Risk Blocking (see th
Waves Of Fibonacci
Roman Vashchilin
3 (2)
Indicators
The principle of the indicator operation lies in the analysis of the currency pair history and determining the beginning and the end of the "power" driving the current trend. It also determines the Fibonacci levels in the main window. The indicator also shows how long ago the local Highs and Lows have been reached. How to Use Waves in the subwindow show the strength and the stage of the trend movement. That is, if the waves only start rising, then the trend is in the initial stage. If the waves
Smooth Patterns
Roman Vashchilin
Indicators
Trading patterns on Forex is considered to be the highest level of trading, since it usually requires years of mastering various patterns (shapes and candle combinations) and the ways they affect the price. Patterns are different combinations of Japanese candles on a chart, shapes of classical technical analysis, as well as any regularities of the market behavior repeating many times under the same conditions. After the patterns appear on a chart, the price starts behaving in a certain way allow
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Denis Nikolaev
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Denis Nikolaev 2020.01.23 08:11 
 

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