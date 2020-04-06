CutTheTrend FX

CutTheTrend FX is an automated trading Expert Advisor, which does not use indicators, because the analysis of history often leads to incorrect decisions in the future. The Expert Advisor analyses the current market situation based on Price Action and opens a position according to these calculations.

It opens one position, but, if necessary, can apply grid algorithms to maintain positive operation. Also the EA is equipped with protective techniques, such as Trailing stop and Risk Blocking (see the description below) and control of the number of open positions.

For convenience, it has the function of monitoring trading hours.


The overview of my other useful products is available in my Profile


Instructions

  • Expert Advisor settings: Settings in discussion!
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD
  • Time Frame: M5.
  • Brokers: any (I can provide recommendations in a currency pair)
  • Trading time: any
  • Minimum deposit: 500$.
If you cannot keep your PC on for 24 hours 5 days a week, you should use the built-in VPS service, because uninterrupted work is required for the proper operation of the EA.


Parameters

  • Enable Table - show/hide the table;
  • Lots - fixed lot;
  • Take Profit(in pips) - (10.0 = 100 points with 5-digit quotes);
  • Lot Multiplication - lot multiplier if the first lot has not closed by Take Profit;
  • Step Lots - after this step an order with a multiplied lot will be opened;
  • Trailing Stop - enabling Trailing Stop. (As soon as a floating profit exceeds the Trailing Stop value, a stop loss order is placed at a Trailing Stop distance from the current price.)
  • Start Trailing - minimum profit in poi8nts, after which Trailing Stop is placed;
  • Trail Stop - minimum step for Trailing Stop;
  • Risk Blocking - if set to "True", the EA will close all trades after the Maximum Risk value is exceeded;
  • Maximum Risk - the maximum risk value for the "Risk Blocking" parameter. If Risk Blocking = True, all positions will be closed after this value;
  • Max Open Orders - a limit on open orders;
  • Slippage - the maximum allowable slippage for opening positions;
  • Magic Number - the magic number to identify the EA's positions.


Trading time

  • Start Minute - trading start minute, the terminal time (trading is not stopped if set to 0);
  • Start Hour - trading start hour, the terminal time (trading is not stopped if set to 0);
  • Stop Minute - trading stop minute, the terminal time (trading is not stopped if set to 0);
  • Stop Hour - trading stop hour, the terminal time (trading is not stopped if set to 0);
  • Starting Trade Day - trading start day, the terminal time (trading is not stopped if set to 0);
  • Ending Trade Day - trading end day, the terminal time (from 1 to 7, not applicable if set to 0).


Have a happy trading.

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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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This indicator works based on an improved system of triple moving averages (MA). In conjunction, this system is able to deliver impressive results in trading. The indicator is easy to use. It represents 2 arrows which are automatically drawn after a bar is closed, showing where the price is likely to move in the nearest future based on the combination of the signals from all MAs. What is Moving Average (MA)? It is one of the most popular, proven and efficient methods for Forex trading. Its prim
Right Direction Indicator
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This indicator is built on a high-precision strategy, which is based on a set of different Moving Averages. Together they form a strategy that provides stable, and most importantly accurate signals. What is a Moving Average (MA) It is one of the most popular, proven and effective ways to work in the Forex market. Its task is to average price values by smoothing local movements, thereby helping the trader to focus on the major price movements. How to Trade By default, the indicator has 2 lines
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The FX Scientific Scalper is a fully aitomated trading system for efficient scalping trading in the Forex market. The Expert Advisor uses a number of mathematical calculations for position opening. Does not use martingale. Does not use aggressive trading. Does not accumulate drawdown. The Expert Advisor trades smoothly and gradually increases its capacity. Its priority is saving the deposit. This significantly increases the chances of successful trading and minimizes risk. The robot can calculat
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Trading patterns on Forex is considered to be the highest level of trading, since it usually requires years of mastering various patterns (shapes and candle combinations) and the ways they affect the price. Patterns are different combinations of Japanese candles on a chart, shapes of classical technical analysis, as well as any regularities of the market behavior repeating many times under the same conditions. After the patterns appear on a chart, the price starts behaving in a certain way allow
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